SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action Against Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) - Investors Who Suffered Losses Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Yiren Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 28, 2026. Investors who purchased (NYSE: YRD) securities between April 29, 2026 and October 13, 2026 may be eligible to recover losses.

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Yiren securities between April 29, 2026 and October 13, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/yiren-digital-ltd-yrd-class-action-lawsuit.

Yiren Case Details

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

CreditEase, Yiren's controlling shareholder, and its affiliates, all controlled by Defendant Ning Tang, were experiencing severe financial distress that impaired their ability to satisfy their obligations;As a result, the billions of RMB owed to Yiren by CreditEase affiliates were subject to significant credit risk;Yiren was not separate from or unaffected by CreditEase's affairs, given their shared leadership, Yiren's dependence on CreditEase, and Yiren's relationships with the CreditEase affiliates whose products defaulted;Defendant Tang, Yiren's Executive Chairman, CEO, and controlling shareholder, faced material legal and regulatory risks, including potential criminal liability, arising from CreditEase's conduct; andAs a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for Yiren Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/yiren-digital-ltd-yrd-class-action-lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Yiren you have until December 28, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Yiren Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Yiren Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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