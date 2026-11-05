Cogility Releases Cogynt.Ai V2.23 With Expanded Generative AI Across The Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogility, developer of the Cogynt.ai Decision Intelligence Platform for high-consequence decision environments, today announced the release of version 2.23 of Cogynt.ai.

The latest version continues to enhance the AI capabilities within Cogynt.ai - v2.23 expands how the platform integrates generative AI across model authoring, data connectivity, and analyst collaboration, giving teams more ways to apply large language models while preserving the explainable, auditable foundation of the platform.



What's New in Cogynt.ai v2.23?

Generative AI, Built Directly into the Model



Cogynt.ai v2.23 brings large language models directly into the no-code authoring environment. Cogynt.ai is now available as a data source by default in every project, and event types can reference it to configure LLM prompts and input parameters within the model itself. Model authors can now blend generative AI with the platform's deterministic Expert AI (HCEP) logic - enriching patterns with LLM-driven reasoning while retaining the transparency and auditability that high-consequence decisions demand.



These capabilities extend to the Workstation chatbot as well, with improved traceability of user prompts and model changes through clearer visual cues, so analysts can better follow an AI-assisted result was produced.



Cogynt.ai Authoring Tool – Expanded Connectivity and a Streamlined Modeling Experience



HTTP requests now support path and body parameters and standard write methods, enabling richer two-way integration with external systems and services. Parameters are organized in a new tabbed interface for easier configuration.



The release makes streaming data easier to configure, and there are new options to group records into a shared state, run statelessly for optimized ETL processing. A new Test Connection button lets users validate data source connectivity before deployment, and a reworked constraint-definition flow makes building models more intuitive.



Cogynt.ai Workstation – Richer Collaboration and Workspace Control



Analysts can now post comments directly to events, enabling tighter coordination across investigative teams. Workspace management is also more flexible: analysts can reorder workspaces via drag and drop, assign meaningful icons and colors to signal each workspace's purpose, and benefit from clearer messaging and streamlined editing throughout. Enhancements to the Object Detail Viewer - including a "View More" option for long fields and responsive column handling - make reviewing event details faster and easier.



For the full list of enhancements, see the product release notes.



About Cogility Software



Cogility develops a decision intelligence platform for government agencies and commercial organizations operating in complex, high-consequence environments. Its Cogynt.ai platform helps organizations identify emerging risks, understand patterns of behavior, and make timely, high-confidence decisions.



Cogynt.ai combines patented Expert AI Hierarchical Complex Event Processing (HCEP), behavioral analytics, no-code model authoring, and cloud-scale data processing to transform large volumes of diverse data into explainable and auditable insights. Its transparent, expert-defined approach enables organizations to understand how conclusions are reached, investigate the underlying activity, and maintain human oversight of consequential decisions.



Media Contact: Stuart Booth, ...