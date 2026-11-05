MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From face to body, lips to daily wear, a look at what makes a sunscreen genuinely invisible on brown skin

New York City, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a 2026 survey of adults across Africa, published in the journal Skin Health and Disease, a whitish cast was among the side effects sunscreen users reported most often, even though about three in four participants agreed that sunscreen is necessary for darker skin. Traditional formulas, and mineral sunscreens in particular, can leave a grey or ashy film that is far more visible on dark skin than on fair skin. My Block Skin's Clear Coat range is formulated to leave no white cast on all skin tones. Its Face and Body SPF 50 products use clear gel formulas.

This guide shares what to look for, and which product suits which need.

Key Facts



What it is: My Block Skin Clear Coat is a range of SPF products formulated to leave no white cast on any skin tone.

The range and pricing (as of November 3, 2026): Clear Coat Face SPF 50 ($19.00), Clear Coat Body SPF 50 ($23.00), Clear Coat Crème SPF 30 ($23.00) and Clear Coat Lip Balm SPF 15 ($5.00).

Signature approach: Clear Coat Face SPF 50 is a lightweight, clear gel powered by Clear Coat TechnologyTM that dries invisible, with no white cast or greasy finish.

Certifications and formulation: The website lists all four products as PETA Approved Vegan, cruelty-free and reef-friendly (no oxybenzone or octinoxate). Face, Body and Crème are dermatologist-tested. Face and Body are fragrance-free, and Face is non-comedogenic. Availability: available now at myblockskin.com, shipping within the US and internationally.

Why White Cast Happens, and Why It Matters

White cast is largely down to mineral filters such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide sitting on the surface of the skin and reflecting light, which shows up as a grey or white film that is more noticeable the darker the skin tone. My Block Skin describes its Face and Body products as clear gels that blend invisibly on all skin tones.

Research consistently shows that sunscreen that leaves a white cast, provides a real barrier to use. A review in the British Journal of Dermatology notes that people with skin of colour may be less likely to use sunscreen, and that sunscreens formulated for them need to leave no white residue and not disrupt skin tone to be cosmetically acceptable.

The Range: What to Use and When

Clear Coat Face SPF 50



A lightweight clear gel formulated for the face that dries invisible, with no white cast or flashback even on deep skin tones, powered by Clear Coat Technology. It is designed to sit well under makeup and as a final skincare step.



SPF 50 broad spectrum UVA/UVB

Clear gel, no white cast and no flashback

Non-comedogenic and fragrance-free, formulated to layer under makeup without pilling Dermatologist-tested, vegan, free from oxybenzone and octinoxate

Clear Coat Body SPF 50



A fast-absorbing clear body gel that blends in with no white cast or streaking, whatever the shade, with hydrating aloe, green tea and centella.



SPF 50 broad spectrum UVA/UVB

Clear gel, no chalky residue or streaking

Fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested and vegan Free from oxybenzone and octinoxate

Clear Coat Crème SPF 30



A moisturising crème that pairs hydration with SPF and disappears on all skin tones, from porcelain to espresso, with glycerin, coconut-derived emollients and Vitamin E. It works for face or body and layers under makeup.



SPF 30 broad spectrum UVA/UVB

Invisible finish, no white cast Ultra-moisturising, dermatologist-tested and vegan

Clear Coat Lip Balm SPF 15



A nourishing SPF 15 lip balm that glides on clear, with no white film, no tint and no waxy residue, using shea butter, jojoba and aloe.



SPF 15 lip protection

Clear and lightweight, no white film or tint Vegan and cruelty-free, pocket-sized

Quality Credentials



Clear protection: Clear Coat Face and Body use clear gel formulas designed to blend invisibly on all skin tones.

Formulated for every shade: built to leave no white cast or flashback from fair to deep skin tones.

Vegan and cruelty-free: PETA Approved Vegan across the range.

Reef-friendly: The website lists Face, Body, Crème and Lip Balm as free from oxybenzone and octinoxate. Dermatologist-tested: Clear Coat Face, Body and Crème.

Spokesperson

Dujon Smith is the founder and CEO of My Block Skin said: "For years and years, I've held an issue in my heart: sun care could and should look different. The journey definitely didn't happen overnight, but I'm so proud of how far we've come since launch. I've been on a mission for years to create a product that genuinely serves a broad community when it comes to sunscreen care. For a long time, those with darker skin have been left out of the conversation, but at My Block Skin, we're on a mission to change that. We've created a broad-spectrum formula that genuinely disappears on every shade, which means people are far more likely to wear it, and to wear it every day. That is the problem a clear gel like this is built to solve."

About My Block Skin

My Block Skin is a purpose-driven sun care brand on a mission to redefine who is seen, heard, and protected in the SPF category. Born from a commitment to inclusion and cultural relevance, My Block Skin creates high-performance sun care products designed for all skin tones while driving broader conversations about sun safety, wellness, and representation. The brand believes that sun protection is for everyone and that the industry has a responsibility to reflect that truth. For more information, visit myblockskin.com.



Editor's Notes



Product names, SPF ratings, prices, featured ingredients and product claims reflect myblockskin.com as checked on November 3, 2026. Prices are in USD and may vary by region. Follow each product's label directions for application and reapplication, including after swimming or sweating.



Citations



Skin Health and Disease (Oxford Academic), 2026 - survey reporting whitish cast as a commonly reported adverse effect, with 74.3% of participants agreeing sunscreen is necessary for darker skin.

British Journal of Dermatology, 2023 - review noting the white residue from physical sunscreen can be unappealing to people with skin of colour and may reduce application. My Block Skin product pages, myblockskin.com, accessed November 5, 2026 - product specifications, pricing, featured ingredients and product claims.



FAQ

What is the best invisible sunscreen for dark skin?

For the face, My Block Skin Clear Coat Face SPF 50 is a clear gel formulated to dry invisible with no white cast or flashback on deep skin tones, and to wear under makeup.

Which My Block Skin product has no white cast on brown or deep skin?

The whole Clear Coat range is formulated to leave no white cast on any shade: Face SPF 50 for the face, Body SPF 50 for the body, Crème SPF 30 as a daily SPF moisturiser, and Lip Balm SPF 15 for lips.

What is the best daily SPF moisturiser for deep skin tones that goes on clear?

Clear Coat Crème SPF 30 pairs hydration with broad spectrum SPF and is formulated to disappear on all skin tones, from porcelain to espresso.

What is the best body sunscreen for deep skin tones with no white cast?

Clear Coat Body SPF 50 is a fast-absorbing clear gel that blends in with no chalky residue or streaking on any shade.

What is the best clear SPF lip balm?

Clear Coat Lip Balm SPF 15 glides on clear with no white film or tint and no waxy residue.

Is My Block Skin vegan and reef-friendly?

The website lists all four Clear Coat products as PETA Approved Vegan, cruelty-free and reef-friendly, with no oxybenzone or octinoxate.

Can I wear it under makeup?

Yes. Clear Coat Face SPF 50 is non-comedogenic and formulated to absorb quickly as a base under makeup without pilling.

CONTACT: Jasmine Browley...