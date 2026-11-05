Full Alliance Group (OTC: FAGI) Announces Jusspray Growth, New Website, Tiktok Shop And YAHIVE Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oldsmar, FL, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) (“Full Alliance” or the“Company”), a diversified holding company focused on manufacturing, consumer products, health and wellness, and digital commerce, today announced continued growth for its JusSpray hypochlorous acid (HOCl) personal care brand on Amazon, the launch of its redesigned direct-to-consumer website at, and plans to introduce the brand through TikTok Shop.









In a significant development for the Company's expanding digital commerce strategy, Full Alliance also announced that JusSpray will become the first active customer of the YAHIVE affiliate marketing platform, establishing an initial commercial application for the emerging affiliate-commerce ecosystem.

JusSpray Builds Momentum in the Growing HOCl Market

JusSpray continues to expand its presence on Amazon as consumer awareness of hypochlorous acid increases across the skincare and personal care industries.

HOCl, a substance naturally produced by the human immune system, has attracted growing attention for its gentle characteristics and potential applications in daily skincare routines. Beauty industry research has also identified a substantial increase in consumer search activity surrounding hypochlorous acid, reflecting broader awareness of the category.

William Heneghan, Chief Operating Officer of Aquaox Pure Solutions, commented: “We believe hypochlorous acid represents one of the most exciting emerging opportunities in skincare and personal care. What was once a relatively unfamiliar ingredient is rapidly entering mainstream consumer awareness, and we believe the category is still in its early stages. With JusSpray, we have an established product, our own manufacturing expertise, and an expanding distribution strategy. Our objective is to build JusSpray into a nationally recognized consumer brand while positioning Full Alliance to benefit from the continued expansion of the HOCl marketplace.”

New Direct-to-Consumer Website and TikTok Shop Expansion

Building on its Amazon presence, JusSpray has launched its newly redesigned direct-to-consumer website at .

The updated platform is designed to improve the customer experience, provide product education, simplify purchasing, and support digital marketing initiatives.

The Company is also preparing to introduce JusSpray on TikTok Shop, expanding its reach through social commerce, product demonstrations, creator partnerships, and influencer-driven consumer engagement.

Together, Amazon, the redesigned website, and TikTok Shop are intended to provide JusSpray with complementary customer acquisition and sales channels.

JusSpray Named First Active Customer of YAHIVE

Full Alliance further announced that JusSpray will serve as the first active customer of YAHIVE, an affiliate marketing and commerce platform being developed to connect consumers, brands, and independent referral partners.

Through YAHIVE, participating affiliates will be able to introduce products to their networks and earn commissions on qualifying purchases under the platform's compensation structure.

The JusSpray integration is intended to demonstrate how consumer brands can utilize the YAHIVE ecosystem to expand distribution, incentivize product referrals, and develop ongoing customer relationships.

The Company anticipates that JusSpray's participation will provide an important initial operating example for onboarding additional merchants and consumer product brands.

Heneghan added: “What makes this particularly exciting is the opportunity to connect two complementary businesses. JusSpray provides a real consumer product with growing demand, while YAHIVE introduces an entirely new distribution opportunity through affiliate-driven commerce. We believe the combination can accelerate customer acquisition, create earnings opportunities for participating affiliates, and establish a scalable model that can ultimately support many brands beyond JusSpray.”

Vertically Integrated Manufacturing and Digital Commerce

Through its Aquaox Pure Solutions operations, Full Alliance maintains capabilities in hypochlorous acid manufacturing, formulation development, and product quality management.

Management believes combining these manufacturing capabilities with Amazon, direct-to-consumer distribution, social commerce, and YAHIVE's affiliate infrastructure positions the Company to capture additional opportunities across the growing consumer wellness marketplace.

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) is a diversified publicly traded holding company focused on developing and scaling businesses in specialty manufacturing, consumer products, health and wellness, financial technology, and digital commerce. Its portfolio includes Pure Solutions, Aquaox Pure Solutions, and consumer brands including JusSpray.

For additional information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated sales growth, market expansion, TikTok Shop, YAHIVE integration, affiliate participation, and future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially due to risks, uncertainties, and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) is a diversified, publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling businesses across specialty manufacturing, healthcare, health and wellness, consumer products, financial technology, and digital commerce.

Through its subsidiaries and affiliated businesses, Full Alliance Group is building an integrated portfolio of innovative products, technologies, and services designed to capitalize on emerging market opportunities.

The Company's operations include Pure Solutions, Inc. and AQUAOX Pure Solutions, LLC, specializing in hypochlorous acid (HOCl) technology, advanced manufacturing, and consumer wellness products, including the JusSpray brand. Full Alliance Group is also advancing digital commerce initiatives, including the YAHBEE digital wallet ecosystem and YAHIVE affiliate marketing platform, designed to connect businesses, consumers, and independent affiliates through innovative payment and commerce solutions.

Full Alliance Group's strategy emphasizes operational synergies, scalable distribution, strategic acquisitions, and the development of recurring revenue opportunities across its business portfolio.

For additional information, visit and .

Disclosures

This article is for general educational purposes and is not medical advice. Products and services should be described only according to applicable labeling, evidence and professional guidance.

**Company-Sponsored Information and Securities Disclaimer** This material is company-sponsored information provided by Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) for general informational purposes. It reflects the Company's perspective and is not independent investment research. It does not constitute investment, legal, or tax advice, an offer to sell securities, or a solicitation to purchase securities. Any securities offering, if undertaken, will be conducted through appropriate offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws. **Forward-Looking Statements** This material may contain forward-looking statements concerning Full Alliance Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, brands, products, and business initiatives. These statements include expectations regarding business development, product launches, manufacturing capacity, sales, revenue, profitability, financing, acquisitions, partnerships, technology development, regulatory approvals, and anticipated milestones. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“project,”“estimate,”“may,”“will,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all such statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions as of the date made and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Relevant risks include the availability and cost of capital; dilution from future financing; the ability to execute business plans and integrate acquisitions; customer demand and market acceptance; competition; manufacturing, supply-chain, and distribution constraints; product quality and liability; regulatory requirements affecting supplements, wellness products, HOCl products, payments, digital assets, and securities activities; reliance on third-party providers; cybersecurity and data privacy; and general economic conditions.





Contact

William Heneghan

Aquaox Pure Solution, LLC

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