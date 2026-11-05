Lost Money On Amdocs Limited Stock? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Continues Investigating Possible Securities Fraud After 30.07% Share Price Drop

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation follows the November 3, 2026 disclosure regarding Amdocs Limited; investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who lost money on Amdocs Limited ("Amdocs" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover their losses. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") continues a securities fraud investigation on behalf of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation follows the November 3, 2026 disclosure regarding Amdocs Limited.

Investors who lost money on Amdocs Limited securities can submit their Amdocs Limited loss information to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts in the Amdocs Limited investigation



Disclosure date: November 3, 2026

Stock price decline: $18.77 per share, or 30.07% Closing price after the decline: $43.66 on November 4, 2026



What happened?

On November 3, 2026, Amdocs reported fourth quarter and full-year 2026 results, revealing the Company now forecasts a 7%-11% pro forma constant-currency revenue decline in fiscal 2027 amid a T-Mobile dispute. Management disclosed the“we are facing major headwinds due to the situation we have with T-Mobile [...] resulting in a significant decline in our revenue and profitability outlook for next year.” Management further disclosed it is“also facing a dispute concerning the recently signed agreement with T-Mobile, which escalated into a legal dispute during the last quarter.”

On this news, Amdocs stock fell $18.77 or 30.07%, to close at $43.66 on November 4, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"The price of Amdocs Limited shares fell 30.07% following the November 3, 2026 disclosure that Amdocs had projected fiscal 2027 revenue down 14.3% to 17.9% and twelve-month backlog down approximately 9.6% year over year, while citing a contract dispute with T-Mobile that both companies said involved notices of material breach. Investors who suffered losses deserve to know whether they were given complete and accurate information prior to the disclosure, and our investigation seeks to answer that question," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy is investigating potential claims on behalf of Amdocs Limited investors. Investors who lost money can contact Glancy about the Amdocs Limited investigation, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who bought Amdocs Limited securities and lost money may have claims, and can contact Glancy to learn whether they are affected by the Amdocs Limited investigation.

What is a securities fraud investigation? In the Amdocs Limited investigation, Glancy is reviewing whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces Glancy's investigation, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against Amdocs Limited, investors may have the opportunity to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this investigation? Glancy represents Amdocs Limited investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Amdocs Limited investigation? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Amdocs Limited investigation. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Whistleblower notice

Persons with non-public information about Amdocs Limited should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224, or email....

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Amdocs Limited investigation page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Amdocs Earnings Press Release

Amdocs Limited SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Email:...

Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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