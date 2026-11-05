Virtus Diversified REIT Announces Acquisition Of Abington Court Retirement Residence In Hamilton, Ontario

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtus Capital Corporation, the asset manager for Virtus Diversified REIT (“VREIT”) announces the completion of its acquisition of Abington Court Retirement Residence, a 91-suite independent living retirement residence located at 1500 Main Street East in Hamilton, Ontario.

The acquisition, which closed on November 3, 2026, was completed for a purchase price of approximately $26 million and further diversifies VREIT's portfolio of income-producing real estate into the seniors housing sector. The acquisition adds an established retirement residence in one of Ontario's largest urban markets.

“Abington Court is the type of property we look for at VREIT - an established asset serving an important need within a well-established community,” said Aurelio Baglione, CEO of Virtus.“The acquisition further diversifies our portfolio while providing exposure to a real estate sector supported by long-term demographic fundamentals.”

An Established Hamilton Retirement Residence

Abington Court is a 91-suite independent living retirement community situated in southeast Hamilton along Main Street East, west of the Red Hill Valley Parkway. Originally opened in 2005, the property includes a 20-suite addition completed in 2018 and is located within an established mixed commercial and residential neighbourhood.

The residence offers independent living accommodations with 24-hour on-site staff, resident checks, medication administration, housekeeping, meals and emergency response systems. Common-area amenities include lounges, libraries, a games room, home theatre and a landscaped courtyard with a gazebo, patio, barbecue area and resident gardens. According to the property's offering materials, Abington Court has historically maintained strong occupancy levels, including periods of 100% occupancy.

“Adding Abington Court strengthens the diversification of our real estate portfolio and reflects our continued focus on acquiring properties where location, asset quality and underlying demand are important considerations,” said Josh Will, President of Virtus.“Hamilton is an established market, and Abington Court has a long operating history within the community. We believe the property fits well within our broader strategy of owning quality, income-producing real estate.”

The completion of the acquisition adds another seniors housing asset to VREIT's diversified portfolio and supports the REIT's strategy of investing across multiple real estate sectors and geographic markets.

About Virtus Diversified REIT

Virtus Diversified REIT is focused on acquiring and managing income-producing commercial and residential properties across Canada and the United States. VREIT's portfolio strategy emphasizes diversification by property type, geography and tenant base, with a focus on disciplined acquisition, active asset management and long-term value creation.

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Josh Will

President

Virtus Diversified REIT

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Alex Steele

Managing Director

Virtus Diversified REIT

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at