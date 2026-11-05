Nrsinsights' October 2026 Retail Same-Store Sales Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) October same-store sales increased 1.9% year-over-year

The average price paid for the top 500 items in October increased 2.2% year-over-year

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRSInsights, a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the National Retail Solutions (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative retail same-store sales results for October 2026.

The NRS POS network comprises independently owned convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, tobacco and sundries sellers that predominantly serve urban consumers nationwide.

October Highlights

(Same-store sales, unit sales, transactions, and average price data refer to October 2026 and are compared to October 2025 unless otherwise noted. All comparisons are provided on a“per calendar day” basis to remove from consideration variability in the number of days per month or three-month period.)

SALES



Same-store sales increased 1.9% year-over-year. In the previous month (September 2026), same-store sales increased 0.1% year-over-year.



Same-store sales increased 1.1% compared to the previous month (September 2026). Same-store sales in September 2026 decreased 1.3% compared to the previous month (August 2026).



For the three months ended October 31, 2026, same-store sales increased 0.1% compared to the corresponding three months a year ago.









UNITS SOLD



Units sold increased 0.7% year-over-year. In the previous month (September 2026), units sold decreased 2.0% year-over-year.

Units sold increased 0.9% compared to the previous month (September 2026). Units sold in September 2026 decreased 1.2% compared to the previous month (August 2026).

BASKETS (TRANSACTIONS) PER STORE



Baskets decreased 0.9% year-over-year. In the previous month (September 2026), baskets decreased 3.4% year-over-year.

Baskets decreased 0.2% compared to the previous month (September 2026). Baskets in September 2026 decreased 1.4% compared to the previous month (August 2026).

AVERAGE PRICES A dollar-weighted average of prices for the top 500 items purchased in October 2026 increased 2.2% year-over-year. In September 2026, prices increased 2.1% year-over-year.

Commentary from Brandon Thurber (VP, Data Sales & Client Success at NRS)

“October same-store sales rebounded off the lows of the preceding two months. Sales increased by 1.9% year-over-year in October compared to a year-over-year increase of 0.1% in September and a decrease of 1.1% in August. Units sold increased year-over-year by 0.7% after three consecutive months of decline. Still, sales grew more slowly than our measure of inflation, which ticked up to 2.2% from 2.1% in September.

“Spirits had another month of strong growth led by prepared cocktails, tequila, and cordials. Sales of sports drinks and energy drinks also expanded, likely aided by the mild fall weather in much of the country.

“Regionally, the Raleigh-Durham metro area was again the growth standout, outpacing Chicago and Detroit. In the Northeast, Philadelphia, Boston and New York also saw growth. Sales in the Washington DC and Los Angeles metro areas led cities with the largest declines, as they did last month.”

NRSInsights Reports

The NRSInsights monthly Retail Same-Store Sales Reports are intended to provide timely topline data reflective of sales at NRS' network of independent, predominantly urban, retail stores.

Same-store data comparisons of October 2026 with October 2025 are derived from approximately 249 million transactions processed through the approximately 26,600 stores on the NRS network that scanned transactions in both months. Same-store data comparisons of October 2026 with September 2026 are derived from approximately 295 million transactions processed through approximately 34,000 stores.

Same-store data comparisons for the three months ended October 31, 2026 with the year-ago three months are derived from approximately 725 million transactions processed through stores that scanned transactions in both three-month periods.

NRS POS Platform

The NRS platform predominantly serves small-format, independent, retail stores nationwide including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers. These independent retailers operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, including 206 of the 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States, and in several Canadian markets. During October 2026, NRS' POS terminals processed $2.3 billion in sales across 153 million transactions.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions operates a leading point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions, effectively manage their businesses, and integrate with leading online order and delivery platforms. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers, brokers, analytics firms, and advertisers access the terminals' digital display network to reach these retailers' predominantly urban, multicultural shopper base, and to harness transaction data-based learnings to identify growth opportunities and measure returns on marketing investment. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words“believe,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“plan,”“intend,”“estimate,”“target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

NRSInsights Contact:

Brandon Thurber

VP, Data Sales & Client Success at NRS

National Retail Solutions

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IDT Corporation Contact:

Bill Ulrey

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