New Free Daily Quiz Asks: Can You Spot A Drug's Real Side Effect?

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Your Side Effects May Include” turns the fine print on prescription labels into a two-minute game

Cleveland, OH, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most people never read the folded paper that comes with a prescription. A new free online game, Your Side Effects May Include, is trying to change that one question at a time.

Each day, the quiz shows players five prescription drugs. For each one, it lists four possible side effects. Only one is actually printed on the drug's FDA label; the other three are made up. Players pick the one they think is real, then see the label's own wording, a practical“what to watch for” tip and a link to the drug's full label.

The real answers are often stranger than the fake ones. Viagra's label notes that it can give vision a blue tint. Mirapex, a medicine for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome, can cause intense urges to gamble. Minoxidil tablets, prescribed for high blood pressure, cause extra body hair in about 80% of the people who take them, which is how the same drug became the hair-growth treatment Rogaine.

“People are surprised by how much is on these labels, and how specific it gets. If the game helps someone recognize a side effect and call their doctor or pharmacist sooner, it's done its job,” said Lee Zapis, who created the quiz.

Every answer is checked against the drug's current label using the FDA's public openFDA database, and each one links to the full label on DailyMed, the National Library of Medicine's free library of drug labels. The site also includes a guide to more than 160 prescription drugs, built from past answers, and short plain-language articles on reading a prescription label, what a boxed warning means, when a side effect calls for medical help and how to report one to the FDA.

The quiz is free and ad-supported, takes about two minutes and works in any phone or computer browser with no sign-up. Players can keep a daily streak, share their score and see how they compare with other players. A new quiz appears every day at midnight.

Two features added this month make the game easier to share. A Quiz Archive shows every past quiz on a monthly calendar, so new players can go back and play the days they missed. And a“Challenge a friend” button sends a link to the same five drugs along with the player's score. When the friend finishes, they see both scores side by side and can send their result back.

The game is for education and entertainment, not medical advice. It encourages players to talk with their doctor or pharmacist before making any change to their medicines.

About Your Side Effects May Include

Your Side Effects May Include (yoursideeffectsmayinclude.com) is a free daily quiz about prescription drug side effects, launched in September 2026. Each answer is drawn from the drug's FDA-approved label. The site is not affiliated with any drug maker. High-resolution logos are available on request.

Press Inquiries

Lee Zapis

lee [at] zapis.com



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