Naylor & Braster Earns Four Regional Rankings In 2027 Best Law Firms

John M. Naylor & Jennifer L. Braster

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For the 13th consecutive year, Naylor & Braster, Attorneys at Law has been recognized among the nation's Best Law Firms, earning four regional rankings in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms.The Las Vegas-based firm received Regional Tier 1 rankings in Appellate Practice, Commercial Litigation, and Construction Law, along with a Regional Tier 2 ranking in Employment Law – Management. The distinctions reflect the firm's continued recognition across multiple areas of legal practice.“We are grateful to see our firm's work recognized across four practice areas,” said Jennifer L. Braster, co-managing partner of Naylor & Braster.“This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us every day.”The annual Best Law Firms rankings recognize law firms for professional excellence based on client feedback, peer assessments, and other evaluation criteria. To be eligible, at least one attorney at the firm must be recognized in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Rankings are determined through a comprehensive evaluation process.Co-managing partner John M. Naylor has nearly four decades of legal experience, focusing on commercial litigation and construction matters. A former U.S. Air Force judge advocate, Naylor was recognized in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for Appellate Practice, Commercial Litigation, and Construction Law.Braster, who has practiced law since 2006, focuses on commercial litigation, consumer finance, appellate law, and animal law matters. She was also recognized in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for Appellate Practice, Commercial Litigation, and Employment Law – Management. Most recently, Braster earned additional distinctions from 2026 Mountain States Super Lawyers, being named among the Top 5 attorneys for Business Litigation and the Top 10 attorneys overall in the Mountain States.For more information about Best Law Firms, visit . For more information about Naylor & Braster, visit .ABOUT NAYLOR & BRASTER, ATTORNEYS AT LAWNaylor & Braster, Attorneys at Law, is a Las Vegas-based law firm founded by John Naylor and Jennifer Braster in 2014. The firm specializes in commercial litigation, appellate law, animal law, consumer finance law, and construction law. For more information, visit or call 702-420-7000.

Sarah Thornton

Connected Communications

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Naylor & Braster Earns Four Regional Rankings in 2027 Best Law Firms News Provided By Connected Communications November 05, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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