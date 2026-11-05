$5.8 Million In Grants To Music And Arts Nonprofits

Photo Credit: Farah Sosa Courtesy ETM-LA Brass

The Music Man Foundation kicks off the 75th anniversary of“It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas” with grants in honor of songwriter Meredith Willson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Music Man Foundation today announced more than $5.8 million in grants to 20 organizations using music and the arts to build stronger, healthier and more resilient communities. The announcement launches a nationwide celebration of the 75th anniversary of“It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas,” the beloved holiday classic by Meredith Willson, whose legacy the Foundation honors. Events and activities celebrating the song will take place across the country in November and December.“As an artist legacy foundation, we celebrate Meredith Willson's lasting musical legacy and organizations that understand and leverage the power of music. Through these grants, we support organizations carrying that power into communities – making the arts more inclusive, advancing public funding for the arts, demonstrating health benefits of music, and bringing together leaders who are shaping the future of arts and health,” said Sarah Lyding, executive director of The Music Man Foundation.“It is especially meaningful to make this announcement as we commemorate the anniversary of 'It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas,' a song that has connected people around the world for 75 years!”Operating GrantsEight Southern California nonprofits received Meredith Willson Awards, which support organizations building new operating systems that embed music into everyday life. A total of $1.85 million in two-year grants were awarded to Arts for Healing and Justice Network, Choral Arts Initiative, Education Through Music-Los Angeles, Heart of Los Angeles, LA Phil, Riverside Arts Academy, Tonality and White Hall Arts Academy.Advocacy GrantsApproximately $1.7 million was awarded to organizations and initiatives aiming to increase public funding for the arts and promote policies that affirm the value of the arts in our society. Americans for the Arts, Arts Education Partnership, CA for the Arts, Chorus America, Creative West, Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture's Arts Ed Collective, Music for All, and OPERA America & League of American Orchestras received funding.Arts & Health GrantsThe Foundation awarded $2.34 million to organizations making significant strides in building and convening the growing field of professionals working at the intersection of arts and health. Funding went to Johns Hopkins University for the NeuroArts Blueprint Initiative; the Berklee Music and Health Institute at Berklee College of Music for the Sound Health Alliance; Jameel Arts & Health Lab at NYU Steinhardt, host of the annual UNGA Healing Arts Week held in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly; and Center for Independent Documentary for the MUSIC & PAIN documentary (working title).2027 Grant OpportunityThe Music Man Foundation also announced that applications will soon be made available for 2027's Strengthening the Sector grants, as well as National Meredith Willson Awards, which will provide up to $3.5 million in new funding to nonprofits. Sign up for the Foundation's newsletter or visit their website for more information.ABOUT THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF“IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK LIKE CHRISTMAS”For 75 years, Meredith Willson's“It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas” has topped the holiday charts. The beloved standard turns 75 during the 2026 holiday season with a nationwide celebration. Join the festivities at or follow along at #ItsBeginning75.ABOUT THE MUSIC MAN FOUNDATIONThe Music Man Foundation is named after the Tony Award-winning musical written by Meredith Willson. Meredith's widow, Rosemary, started the Foundation in 1998 as The Meredith and Rosemary Willson Charitable Foundation. Today, the Foundation donates 100% of profits from Willson's licensing royalties to organizations using music to catalyze enduring change and to amplify his musical legacy. Over the last decade, the Foundation has awarded more than $32 million to 90 organizations. In addition to“The Music Man,” Willson wrote“It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas” and the University of Iowa fight song. Visit for more information.

Nerissa Silao

Haines & Co.

+1 310-874-9230

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$5.8 Million in Grants to Music and Arts Nonprofits News Provided By Nerissa Silao, Haines & Co. November 05, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry



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