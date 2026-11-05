SOUNDVIEW HVAC URGES LONG ISLAND HOMEOWNERS TO BOOK HEATING MAINTENANCE BEFORE COLD WEATHER ARRIVES

John Celentano - Owner of Soundview HVAC

FALL HEATING MAINTENANCE PROTECTS EQUIPMENT, IMPROVES EFFICIENCY, AND REDUCES COSTS, SAYS LONG ISLAND HVAC CONTRACTOR

- John CelentanoMIDDLE ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Soundview Heat and Air Conditioning (Soundview HVAC), one of Long Island's best-rated heating and cooling contractors, is urging households to book fall heating maintenance before the first cold snap hits.Furnaces, boilers, and heat pumps have been largely unused for months. Even some light use in early fall doesn't put this equipment to the test. When the cold weather hits, poorly maintained systems can suddenly fail, leaving families in the cold.“It's common for homeowners to wait until the first cold night to discover their heating system has a problem,” said John Celentano, one of the owners at Soundview HVAC.“This is risky for households because demand for heating repair peaks in winter and scheduling isn't as flexible. There's also an issue of cost. It's typically more expensive to book an emergency repair than it is to service the heating system in fall and protect it from sudden failure. Our HVAC contractors are available 24/7 for HVAC emergencies, but proactively maintaining the system is always preferable.”LOWER TEMPERATURES PLACE HEATING SYSTEMS UNDER SIGNIFICANT STRAINTemperatures on Long Island drop sharply through late fall. The coldest nights typically reach 22.9°F in November and 15.8°F in December. January is colder still, with the coldest nights typically falling to 7.4°F.A heating system that runs occasionally in fall for chilly nights is under far less pressure than one during winter's peak. A homeowner might notice no problems in October and suddenly find around the end of November or December that the system can't maintain a set temperature, or specific rooms are colder than others. In the worst-case scenario, the added pressure of winter heating will cause a complete system failure.Small heating issues rarely stay small. A worn blower motor, a dirty nozzle, or a minor ignition problem could grow into a larger repair if ignored. One failing component can put more strain on others, leading to a chain reaction of breakdowns, and more parts to troubleshoot and replace once an HVAC contractor is on site.“A heating system that ran fine last winter isn't guaranteed to be good for this winter,” warns Celentano.“A maintenance visit and detailed heating tune-up in fall gives homeowners confidence for the cold months ahead.”THE BENEFITS OF ANNUAL HEATING MAINTENANCERegular professional maintenance for a furnace, boiler, or heat pump can:.Identify problem components and proactively replace them..Improve reliability for winter..Improve system efficiency to reduce fuel consumption and cost..Address potential safety concerns..Potentially extend the life of the equipment..Reduce the likelihood of winter repair and emergency callout fees.FALL HEATING TUNE-UPS ON LONG ISLAND ARE COMPREHENSIVEWhen Soundview HVAC visits a home in Nassau or Suffolk County, a licensed technician performs several essential tasks to optimize, protect, and sometimes repair a heating system. The service is commonly called a pre-season tune-up..Inspection of key components, electrical connections, safety controls, venting, and the heat exchanger or boiler vessel..Cleaning of burners, filters, coils, and other parts where dust and debris affect performance. Lubrication of moving parts..Testing of startup, operation, thermostat, and safety shutoffs..Adjustment of thermostat settings and mechanical components to optimize energy efficiency.Homeowners can expect a clear explanation of any work performed. Necessary repairs will be identified first and cleared with the homeowner before proceeding.Heating service visits can be booked online through the company's website or by phone.ABOUT SOUNDVIEW HVACSoundview Heat and Air Conditioning Corp. has served Long Island since 2000. It has a 4.9-star rating from over 1,200 Google Reviews, making it one of the top-rated HVAC contractors in Suffolk or Nassau County. Its licensed contractors provide HVAC installation, maintenance, and 24/7 emergency repairs. Heating maintenance and repair are available for all brands and models.

John Celentano

Soundview Heating and Air Conditioning Corp

+1 631-209-1744

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SOUNDVIEW HVAC URGES LONG ISLAND HOMEOWNERS TO BOOK HEATING MAINTENANCE BEFORE COLD WEATHER ARRIVES News Provided By Soundview Heating and Air Conditioning Corp November 05, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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