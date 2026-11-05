NORTH COUNTRY LIMOUSINE URGES TRAVELERS TO BOOK AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION EARLY FOR THE 2026 HOLIDAY SEASON

Rockefeller Plaza During Christmas

LONG ISLAND LIMOUSINE AND CAR SERVICE PREPARES FOR THANKSGIVING AND HOLIDAY DEMAND AT JFK, LAGUARDIA, NEWARK, MACARTHUR AIRPORT

- James SniderSELDEN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- North Country Limousine, one of Long Island's best-rated airport transportation companies, has announced that it is preparing for increased holiday demand around Thanksgiving and up until the New Year. The company is optimizing staff availability and deploying its extensive fleet to support arrivals and departures at major airports in the region, including John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport.Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the busiest travel periods of the year. The busiest travel days are the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.“Anyone arriving in New York or flying out around Thanksgiving should book their airport transportation service today,” said James Snider, owner of North Country Limousine.“Booking early locks in the service at a fixed price. Thanksgiving holiday travel is stressful enough without worrying about how you're getting to or from the airport.”The company urges customers to book immediately to ensure holiday availability.ALL-INCLUSIVE AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION PACKAGESNorth Country Limousine is working to streamline the travel plans of its clients on Long Island by offering all-inclusive airport transportation packages at fixed prices.“Our rates are quoted at booking and locked in once it's confirmed,” said James Snider.“We don't apply surge pricing. All tolls, fees, and base gratuity are included. There are no surprises for passengers on the day.”The company offers door-to-terminal services at all major airports on Long Island and one in New Jersey, including:.John F. Kennedy International Airport Transportation (JFK)..LaGuardia Airport Transportation (LGA)..Long Island MacArthur Airport Transportation (ISP)..Newark Liberty International Airport Transportation (EWR).Service is available for arrivals and departures. North Country Limousine tracks live flight data and monitors road traffic conditions to help deliver on-time service. Adjustments are made for flight delays or early arrivals automatically.HOW NORTH COUNTRY LIMOUSINE HAS PREPARED FOR THE HOLIDAYSThe team at North Country Limousine leverages years of logistics knowledge and local expertise to help provide on-time holiday airport transportation..It has deployed a large fleet of Black Town Cars, Luxury SUVs, Vans, Limousines, and Buses..Group services are available. North Country Limousine expanded its fleet in 2026. Options now cover everything from solo travelers to large groups of up to 54 passengers with ample luggage space in a Volvo 9700 Luxury Coach Bus..Uniformed chauffeurs are ready to assist with luggage. All passengers receive complimentary chilled bottled water..Car seats are available for children and will be installed upon request.North Country Limousine offers its airport transportation services in compliance with all standards and regulations, including those set by the Nassau County Taxi and Limousine Commission, the Suffolk County Division of Consumer Affairs, the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, and the New York State Department of Transportation.ABOUT NORTH COUNTRY LIMOUSINENorth Country Limousine is one of Long Island's highest-rated private airport transportation companies. It maintains a 4.7-star average rating on Google. In addition to airport services, the company also offers general private transportation for holiday events, sports events, proms, weddings, wine tasting tours, and more.All chauffeurs are licensed, trained, fully vetted, and regularly drug-tested to ensure passenger safety. Bookings can be requested online, by email, or by calling North Country Limousine directly.

James Snider

North Country Limousine

+1 631-467-4400

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NORTH COUNTRY LIMOUSINE URGES TRAVELERS TO BOOK AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION EARLY FOR THE 2026 HOLIDAY SEASON News Provided By North Country Limousine November 05, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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