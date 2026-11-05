Wilson Kester The Empowered Divorce Source® Earns Tier 2 Family Law Ranking In 2027 Best Law Firms®

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wilson Kester The Empowered Divorce Sourcehas been recognized by Best Lawyersin the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms, earning a Regional Tier 2 ranking in Family Law in Northern Michigan.Wilson Kester has represented Michigan families since 1998 in divorce, child custody, parenting time, and related family law matters. The firm believes family law is about more than resolving legal issues. Its promise to clients is simple:“We empower you to understand how the law works for your goals, level the playing field, and move forward to a better life.” That work is aimed at helping clients emerge stronger, so their children have a safe, stable home and the opportunity to thrive.“Our work is built on a simple idea: when people understand how the law works, they make stronger decisions for themselves and their children,” said Shelley A. Kester, Founder, CEO, and Managing Attorney of Wilson Kester.“This recognition reflects the preparation and care our team brings to that work, and the trust our clients place in us.”According to Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms rankings combine feedback from clients and professional references, information supplied by each firm, lawyer evaluations collected during the Best Lawyers research process, and interviews with law firm leaders. Firms are placed in tiers within a specific practice area and region rather than ranked one by one.Wilson Kester's practice is organized around five values: empowerment, excellence, truth, collaboration, and respect. In practice, that means preparing cases thoroughly, communicating compassionately with clients, and working alongside the financial professionals, mediators, and counselors a family may need. The firm thanks its clients for trusting Wilson Kester with decisions that matter deeply to their families.View the firm's Best Law Firms profile at bestlawfirms.About Wilson Kester The Empowered Divorce SourceWilson Kester is a Michigan family law firm headquartered in Traverse City, with locations in Grand Rapids and West Bloomfield, serving clients in more than 60 Michigan counties. Learn more at wilsonkester.

Morgan Barrera

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Wilson Kester The Empowered Divorce Source® Earns Tier 2 Family Law Ranking in 2027 Best Law Firms® News Provided By Wilson Kester November 05, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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