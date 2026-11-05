Community Pharmacy Leaders Launch Pharmacyai, Building Their Own Expertise Into AI Automation

PharmacyAI: AI automation built by community pharmacy leaders

Joe Williams, Benjamin Jolley and Neal Smoller, who run seven community pharmacies, introduce Raichel. Third-Party Mastery is available today.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PharmacyAI today launched Raichel, AI automation for community pharmacies built by three community pharmacy leaders who still run their own stores. Raichel runs on a workstation in the pharmacy and works the pharmacy management system the way a trained technician does: reading the screen, working the queue and handing anything unusual to the pharmacist.The first capability, Third-Party Mastery, is available now through PharmacyAI's early adopter program. It loads this year's plans for the pharmacy's service area, merges duplicates down to the store's list, checks eligibility and puts every patient on the right plan, then rolls plans over for January 1."January is when community pharmacies pay for messy plan data, and most teams fix it by hand, one patient at a time," said Benjamin Jolley, PharmD, CFO of PharmacyAI and a third-generation pharmacist at Jolley's Compounding Pharmacy in Salt Lake City. "Third-Party Mastery is the process I use in my own store, built into Raichel. Every patient is on the right plan before January 1, and the data stays clean all year. Think of it as me working 24/7 in your pharmacy, cleaning up your third-party data."Joe Williams, PharmD, MBA, owns and practices in five community pharmacies in rural North Carolina. Benjamin Jolley leads PharmacyAI's work on third-party plans and reimbursement. Neal Smoller, PharmD, founder of Village Apothecary in Woodstock, New York, is Raichel's product architect. Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Brooke has spent his whole career in pharmacy technology."The AI in PharmacyAI stands for actual intelligence," said Joe Williams, PharmD, MBA, CEO of PharmacyAI. "A lot of automation sold to pharmacies works the keyboard without understanding the work. Raichel is the knowledge that Ben, Neal and I use as operators, running inside your pharmacy. She moves a store from reactive to proactive, so your best people can spend their time on patients instead of the grind."Raichel is designed around the pharmacist:- Patient data stays in the pharmacy. Raichel processes protected health information locally on the pharmacy's own workstation.- The pharmacist stays in charge. Raichel handles administrative data entry, stops when something looks wrong, and the pharmacist checks her work before anything is dispensed.- Every capability runs in the founders' pharmacies first and passes review with the pharmacist team, with staged releases and one-click rollback.Refill automation and cycle fills, e-scripts, and SyncIQ, Joe Williams' sync program, are in early adopter testing. Inventory Intelligence, including IQR scoring and dead stock analysis, is coming soon. Each is added to the early adopter program as it passes QA.Community pharmacies can join the early adopter waitlist at pharmacyai/early-adopter. On Thursday, Nov. 12, at 3 PM Eastern, the founders will host a free live webinar, PharmacyAI Lab: Get ahead of January 1, where Ben Jolley walks through exactly how he gets his store ready for the plan-year change. Registration is open at pharmacyai/lab.About PharmacyAIPharmacyAI builds AI automation for community pharmacies. Its pharmacist founders, Joe Williams, Benjamin Jolley and Neal Smoller, run seven community pharmacies between them and build what works in their own stores into the platform, alongside co-founder Nick Brooke, a serial pharmacy technologist. PharmacyAI is based in St. Augustine, Florida. Learn more at .

Nick Brooke

PharmacyAI

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Community Pharmacy Leaders Launch PharmacyAI, Building Their Own Expertise into AI Automation News Provided By Pharmacy AI November 05, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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