AGM Mobile Highlights The H6 Pro: A Rugged Smartphone Designed For Everyday Use - Remarkably Slim And Light

No more bricks! AGM Mobile Unveils the H6 Pro

The H6 Pro is super thin and light enough for daily use

Just 12.73 mm thin and 248 g - full IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H protection without the usual bulk

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AGM Mobile today highlights the AGM H6 Pro, a rugged smartphone engineered to solve one of the biggest frustrations with traditional tough phones: they are often too thick, heavy, and cumbersome for daily life. With a thickness of only 12.73 mm and a weight of just 248 grams, the H6 Pro delivers genuine military-grade durability in a form factor that feels closer to a regular smartphone.

Most rugged devices force users to choose between protection and comfort. The H6 Pro removes that compromise. It is certified to IP68 and IP69K for water and dust resistance, and meets the MIL-STD-810H military standard for drops, shock, vibration, and extreme conditions - yet it remains slim and light enough to carry all day without fatigue.

“We set out to build a rugged phone that people would actually want to use every day, not just on weekends or job sites,” said Karel Schillebeeckx, AGM Sales Director.“Too many tough phones feel like tools you tolerate rather than devices you enjoy. The H6 Pro proves that serious protection and everyday comfort can finally go together.”

Designed for Real Life

The H6 Pro is ideal for users who need reliability without the bulk:

- Construction workers, field technicians, and outdoor professionals

- People who frequently drop their phones or work in wet or dusty environments

- Anyone who wants a durable phone that still slips easily into a pocket or bag

Key features include:

- Ultra-slim 12.73 mm profile and 248 g weight

- Full IP68 / IP69K waterproof and dustproof protection

- MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability

- 6.56-inch HD+ display

- 50 MP main camera + 2 MP macro + 8 MP front camera

- 5,000 mAh battery for all-day power

- UNISOC T7250 octa-core processor

- Android 16 with NFC support

By combining robust protection with a significantly thinner and lighter design than typical rugged phones, the AGM H6 Pro makes durability practical for everyday use rather than something reserved for extreme situations.

The AGM H6 Pro is available now on the official AGM Mobile website.

For product images, specifications, or media inquiries, please visit the AGM Mobile website or contact the press team.



About AGM Mobile

AGM Mobile designs durable, practical technology for people who live and work in real-world conditions. From rugged smartphones to specialized devices, AGM products are built to perform reliably without unnecessary bulk or complexity.



Daniel Perez

AGM MOBILE LIMITED

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AGM Mobile Highlights the H6 Pro: A Rugged Smartphone Designed for Everyday Use - Remarkably Slim and Light News Provided By AGM MOBILE LIMITED November 05, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Technology



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