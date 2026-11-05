Fortress Power Announces FEOC-Compliant Storage Solutions For Commercial Projects And Residential TPO Partners

Fortress Power

New Commercial and Residential Energy Storage Products Are Eligible for the 30% Federal Investment Tax Credit

LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fortress Power, a leading manufacturer of advanced energy storage solutions, today announced its FEOC-compliant eSpire 290 FC and eBoost FC energy storage systems, designed to support qualifying projects seeking the 30% federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC).

The eSpire 290 FC serves 480V commercial projects, while the eBoost FC supports residential third-party ownership (TPO) partners and smaller 208V three-phase applications. Together, the products give installers, developers, and financing partners storage options ranging from 16 kWh to approximately 3.5 MWh.

As federal clean energy tax credit requirements evolve, sourcing equipment that meets applicable prohibited foreign entity and material assistance requirements has become a critical consideration for project developers and financing partners. Fortress Power developed the eSpire 290 FC and eBoost FC to help address these requirements while delivering the performance, safety, and reliability customers expect.

eSpire 290 FC: Turnkey Storage for 480V Commercial Projects

The eSpire 290 FC is a liquid-cooled, turnkey commercial and industrial energy storage system that combines a 289 kWh battery cabinet, a 125 kW power conversion system (PCS), and a Microgrid Control Cabinet, which houses the Fortress Power Keystone EMS software and controller. Keystone EMS coordinates solar, generators, EV chargers, and utility power to support site energy management and resiliency. It helps reduce demand charges and optimize energy use under complex utility rate structures, lowering electricity costs and maximizing return on investment. With up to 12 units operating in parallel, the system scales to approximately 3.5 MWh.

The eSpire 290 FC arrives pre-configured with the PCS, battery racks, battery management system (BMS), liquid cooling, fire detection, and an outdoor-rated enclosure. Applications include schools, municipal facilities, hospitals, grocery and convenience stores, EV charging stations, cold storage facilities, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities.

eBoost FC: Modular Storage for Residential TPO and Smaller Commercial Applications

The eBoost FC is a modular 16 kWh energy storage system designed for residential lease and power purchase agreement (PPA) providers, as well as smaller 208V three-phase applications when paired with compatible power conversion equipment. Featuring an IP65-rated enclosure, internal heaters, and an aerogel thermal barrier, the eBoost FC is built for reliable operation in harsh weather conditions. Rated for 8,000 cycles and backed by a 10-year warranty, the eBoost FC will be available beginning January 2027.

Tax credit eligibility depends on the project, taxpayer, ownership structure, and satisfaction of all applicable requirements. Equipment compliance alone does not guarantee eligibility for the 30% ITC.

For more information about the eSpire 290 FC, eBoost FC, and Fortress Power's FEOC-compliant energy storage solutions, visit .

Fortress Power will also be exhibiting at RE+ 2026 in Las Vegas from November 17-19, 2026 at booth #C6832 in the Central Hall, where you can learn about the new FEOC-Compliant products and more.

Anthony Pingicer

Fortress Power

+1 877-497-6937

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Fortress Power Announces FEOC-Compliant Storage Solutions for Commercial Projects and Residential TPO Partners News Provided By Fortress Power November 05, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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