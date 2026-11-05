The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter Promotes Joshua Javier To Executive Chef

Joshua Javier, Executive Chef of The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter, brings creativity, leadership and a passion for hospitality to the hotel's dining, meetings and event experiences.

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter Names New Executive Chef, Expanding Dining and Event Experiences in Downtown San Diego

- John Ford, General Manager, The Westin San Diego Gaslamp QuarterSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter is pleased to announce the promotion of Joshua Javier to Executive Chef. In this role, Chef Josh will oversee all culinary operations throughout the hotel, including Bronze Bird Restaurant and Bar, Ingredients Café, and banquet services.Since joining The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter in 2022, Josh has been instrumental in shaping the hotel's culinary programs through a commitment to creativity, quality, and guest-focused dining experiences. As Executive Chef, he will lead menu development, kitchen operations, and culinary innovation across both the restaurant and event venues."Chef Josh has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, and genuine passion for hospitality," notes John Ford, General Manager of The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter. "He understands how culinary experiences can elevate every stay, meeting and event. We are excited to see his vision and talent continue to shape the guest experience across the hotel."The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter is recognized as a leading San Diego meeting venue for corporate events, conferences, executive retreats, weddings, galas, holiday parties, and other social celebrations in Downtown San Diego. Under Chef Josh's leadership, the culinary team will continue to create distinctive menus that complement the unique goals and character of each gathering.Drawing inspiration from Southern California's diverse culinary landscape, Chef Josh plans to further expand seasonal menus, interactive food experiences, locally sourced ingredients, and customized catering options designed to support the evolving needs of meeting planners and event organizers. New initiatives include a Wellness Bar featuring build-your-own açaí bowls, fresh-pressed juices, and gluten-free mini muffins to energize meeting attendees during morning breaks. The culinary team is also introducing a Boba & Brew station with refreshing boba teas and specialty beverages, offering a creative way for guests to recharge between sessions. At Bronze Bird Restaurant & Bar, alongside seasonal menu updates and holiday programming, Chef Josh is enhancing the breakfast buffet with expanded gluten-free selections, fresh-pressed juices, and wellness-focused options tailored to today's business and leisure travelers.In addition to leading banquet and catering operations, Chef Josh will continue to oversee culinary programming across the hotel's dining venues, including Bronze Bird Restaurant & Bar and the quick-service coffee bar, Ingredients Café. Guests can expect thoughtfully crafted menus that balance innovation with approachability while showcasing the vibrant flavors of the region.As The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter continues to grow its reputation as a premier destination for meetings, events, and hospitality in downtown San Diego, Chef Josh's promotion marks an exciting new chapter for the hotel's culinary program, bringing fresh ideas and innovative dining experiences to guests, groups, and local diners alike.About The Westin San Diego Gaslamp QuarterLocated alongside the historic Gaslamp Quarter, The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter is a full-service Downtown San Diego hotel offering upscale accommodations, flexible meeting space, outdoor event venues, wellness-focused amenities and elevated culinary experiences for business and leisure travelers.The hotel serves as a premier destination for meetings and events, offering flexible San Diego meeting space for conferences, executive retreats, association events, training programs, weddings, galas, holiday parties, fundraising events, and social celebrations throughout Southern California. Featuring versatile indoor and outdoor event spaces, customized catering services, advanced meeting technology, and a dedicated events team, The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter provides planners with solutions for gatherings ranging from intimate board meetings to large-scale conventions and multi-day conferences. Guests staying at The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter enjoy convenient access to the San Diego Convention Center, Petco Park, San Diego Zoo, San Diego International Airport, and many of the city's leading business and entertainment districts. The hotel is also home to Bronze Bird Restaurant & Bar and Ingredients Café, delivering locally inspired dining experiences that reflect the vibrant culinary culture of San Diego.

Vanessa Teixeira

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

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The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter Promotes Joshua Javier to Executive Chef News Provided By The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter November 05, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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