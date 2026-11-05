David Arkenstone's 'A Winter's Eve' Concert Returns To Arizona In December Featuring Powerhouse Vocalist Drew Ryn

GRAMMY®-nominated recording artist David Arkenstone with his world-class ensemble: Zoe Sorrell (flute), Cecilia Caughman (cello), Elise Komer (violin), GRAMMY®-nominated drummer Jake Dick, featuring Drew Ryn (vocals)

"I'm Waiting By The Fire" single releases late November - David Arkenstone featuring soaring vocals of pop singer/American Idol finalist Drew Ryn

Hollywood Independent Music Awards red carpet

Two joyous December concerts pair the multi-GRAMMY® nominee with the vocals of American Idol finalist and Arizona native Drew Ryn to dazzle your holiday spirit.

- David Arkenstone

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- David Arkenstone is proud to return to Arizona this December for two performances of“A Winter's Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends,” featuring special guest vocalist and Arizona native Drew Ryn.

Back by popular demand, the Sedona concert, presented by Sedona International Film Festival, will take place Thursday, December 10, at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. The Phoenix concert follows four years of Arkenstone's sold-out performances at the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) and will take place Friday, December 11, at 7:30 p.m.

A festive evening of musical holiday cheer,“A Winter's Eve” concert brings David Arkenstone together with world-class musicians for reimagined seasonal classics and fan-favorite original compositions. On stage, David and his ensemble create a magical Yuletide soundscape with a rich palette of instruments-guitars, keyboards, flutes, violin, cello, bass, drums and percussion-and vocals to bring the musical spirit of the season to life.

This year's special guest adds home-state charm to the festivities. Originally from Arizona and now based in Nashville, Drew Ryn first reached a national audience as a Top 6 finalist on The X Factor and later appeared as a finalist on American Idol. Her expressive singing and engaging online presence have connected her with millions of listeners. Beyond recording and performing, she has shared her experiences through a TEDx talk and anti-bullying outreach to young people. Ryn's powerful voice brings a new musical dimension to the ever popular“A Winter's Eve” concerts, joining Arkenstone's imaginative arrangements that invite audiences to clap along and celebrate the season together.

Tickets are on sale now. A limited number of VIP tickets will be sold for the Sedona performance: VIP tickets include the best seating, lanyard and laminate, custom compilation CD, and post-show autograph meet & greet.

ABOUT DAVID ARKENSTONE

David Arkenstone is a GRAMMY®-nominated composer, recording artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist whose work spans more than 70 albums and over two billion streams. His credits include orchestral fantasy music score for World of Warcraft and Dungeons & Dragons, and iconic NBC Sports themes including The Kentucky Derby, US Women's Figure Skating, and Premiere League Soccer. Arkenstone's music has become the soundtrack to millions of listeners' lives across the globe.

Recent 2026 Highlights:

Composed music for World of Warcraft: Forever; performed at GenCon Indiana with 10-piece mini orchestra and 12-voice choir; World Entertainment Awards nominations for Best Live Entertainment (Dark Sun at GenCon), Best Song (Carry Us Through), Best Orchestral Composition (Arkenstone: Symphonina No. 1, Dreams Carried On Fire), Best New Age Song (Floating Between Dreams), and Best Soundtrack (Dungeon Masters Official Soundtrack) with awards ceremony in 2027; Clouzine International Music Awards winner for Best Ambient Song (Floating Between Dreams), Best Pop Ballad (Carry Us Through), Best Instrumental Song (Heart of the Party), and Best Classical Music Video (Arkenstone: Symphonina No. 1, Dreams Carried On Fire); InterContinental Music Awards winner for Contemporary Instrumental (Snowdance LIVE); Global Music Award for Outstanding Achievement in Game Music (Dungeon Masters Official Soundtrack) and Outstanding Achievement in Composition (Arkenstone: Symphonina No. 1, Dreams Carried On Fire); Hollywood Independent Music Awards winner for Best Contemporary Classical (Arkenstone: Symphonina No. 1, Dreams Carried On Fire).

Media and Booking

For radio or print interviews, in-studio radio/TV performances, EPK/press kit, and media passes to the Sedona concert, please contact Cynthia Gage. We invite media as our guest to experience a live performance in Sedona of "A Winter's Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends." Please include your interest via email to Cynthia Gage at...

Cynthia Gage

Management for David Arkenstone

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David Arkenstone's 'A Winter's Eve' Concert Returns to Arizona in December Featuring Powerhouse Vocalist Drew Ryn News Provided By QDV Productions, Inc. November 05, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



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