Stand Up For Science To Announce Its Accountability Agenda At Tonight's Election Debrief Rally

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Virtual event will celebrate democracy and explore next steps for continued civic engagement and SUFS strategies

- Dr. Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up for ScienceWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The midterm election results have flipped both the Senate and House majority to Democratic control, so what comes next? Tonight, Stand Up for Science is hosting a virtual Election Debrief event to celebrate the science community's role in the elections and explore the next steps of accountability in restoring the U.S. scientific ecosystem.The event will include a special preview of the forthcoming chapter of the SUFS Foundation's Forging the Future of Science and Democracy report, which outlines an accountability agenda for the oversight and consequences necessary to constrain any future efforts to disrupt the scientific ecosystem.“We know the public is hungry for accountability in response to the past two years of scientific disruptions. We can't let their actions go unchecked. Congress already has the oversight tools and processes to hold accountable those responsible for their role in defunding research and undermining scientific integrity-now we will make sure they use them,” said Dr. Colette Delawalla, Founder and Executive Director of Stand Up for Science.Speakers for the event include Delawalla and Vincent Vertuccio, Director of SUFS Government Relations. All are invited to join the event. Members of the press are also invited to attend.WHAT: SUFS Election DebriefWHO: Stand Up for ScienceWHEN: Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 7 p.m. EasternWHERE: Virtual; register to attend here.ACCESSIBILITY: Live ASL interpretation will be provided; closed captioning will also be available.Delawalla is available for comment and media appearances.###Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to actions affecting federal science agencies and funding of the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up for Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform to publish their open letters of concern. Stand Up for Science is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization [EIN: 33-4154429] and donations are not tax-deductible. As a 501(c)(3) organization, donations to Stand Up for Science Foundation [EIN: 39-3280458] are tax deductible.

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Stand Up for Science

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Stand Up for Science to Announce Its Accountability Agenda at Tonight's Election Debrief Rally News Provided By Stand Up for Science November 05, 2026, 17:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Politics, Science, U.S. Politics



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