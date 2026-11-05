FACTS About Fertility Awarded Federal Grant To Bring The Female Cycle As A Vital Sign Into Clinical Practice

Dr. Marguerite Duane, co-founder of FACTS about Fertility

Menstrual Cycle to be viewed as Vital Sign joining the Big Four of Temperature, Pulse, Respiratory Rate and Blood Pressure in care of women

- Marguerite Duane, MD, MHA, MSPH, FAAFP, Executive Director of FACTSLANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FACTS About Fertility ( ) has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to train clinicians in using the ovulatory-menstrual cycle as a vital sign and to expand patient access to root-cause infertility and reproductive health care."The female cycle is a vital sign, and FACTS teaches clinicians how to use it to facilitate the diagnosis and management of hormonal and reproductive health concerns," said Marguerite Duane, MD, MHA, MSPH, FAAFP. Dr. Duane serves as co-founder and Executive Director of FACTS About Fertility and as the Director of the Center for Fertility Awareness Education and Research at Duquesne University's Nasuti College of Osteopathic Medicine. "Over three years, among all patients who presented with infertility or miscarriage in my small private practice, 87% conceived and 80% went on to have a live birth. When we identify, diagnose and treat the root causes of infertility, we can help women and men be healthier, so they may have more babies."The HHS Office of Population Affairs (OPA) awarded $4,000,000 over 24 months to FACTS to establish a national Infertility Training Center. FACTS will offer training through our CME modules, technical assistance, standardized protocols, decision-support tools and consult lines to help Title X-funded clinics expand infertility education, diagnostics, treatment and referrals.The initiative advances Cooperative Reproductive and Endocrine (CoRE) medicine, a clinical approach that uses cycle-based biomarkers to monitor health, guide diagnosis and restore normal hormone and reproductive function. CoRE recognizes ovulation as a sign of health and works with a person's physiology rather than against it. Cycle patterns can signal underlying conditions such as hormonal imbalance, Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), endometriosis and thyroid dysfunction and clinicians can be trained to recognize and address these and other abnormalities. The approach is consistent with guidance from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), which in December 2015 published Committee Opinion No. 651 recommending that clinicians use the menstrual cycle as a vital sign for girls and adolescents.FACTS is inviting clinical, referral, education and outreach partners to join us to advance cooperative hormonal and restorative reproductive medical care. To learn more, visit .About Marguerite Duane, MD, MHA, MSPH, FAAFPDr. Duane is a board-certified family physician and co-founder and Executive Director of FACTS About Fertility and a 2026 HHS Women's Health Ambassador. She is Associate Professor of Restorative Reproductive Medicine and Director of the Center for Fertility Awareness Based Education and Research at Duquesne University's Nasuti College of Osteopathic Medicine and Adjunct Associate Professor at Georgetown. She cares for patients through MD for Life, a direct primary care house-calls practice and has served on the boards of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Family Medicine Education Consortium.About FACTS About FertilityFACTS About Fertility equips medical professionals and women with an evidence-based understanding of fertility, recognizing the female cycle as a vital sign and advancing Cooperative Reproductive Endocrinology (CoRE). Grounded in science, FACTS educates clinicians and couples on fertility awareness-based methods and cooperative hormonal and reproductive medicine.The Infertility Training Center initiative is supported by the Office of Population Affairs (OPA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $4,000,000 with 100 percent funded by OPA/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, OPA/HHS or the U.S. Government. [Federal Award Identification Number (FAIN): FPTPA006033.]

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FACTS About Fertility Awarded Federal Grant to Bring the Female Cycle as a Vital Sign into Clinical Practice News Provided By Honor & Gold November 05, 2026, 17:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Politics, Science



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