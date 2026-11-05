With Festive Rush Expected, Railways Steps Up Security At Ahmedabad Stations

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 5 (IANS) More than 110 additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been deployed at Ahmedabad, Sabarmati and Asarva railway stations to manage the passenger rush during Diwali and Chhath Puja, while the Railways will install 60 more CCTV cameras at Ahmedabad station to strengthen surveillance.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ved Prakash said special trains are also being operated, mainly towards North India, to facilitate passengers travelling to Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh during the festive season.

Prakash on Thursday inspected Ahmedabad railway station along with railway officials and representatives of the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) and the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

He reviewed passenger facilities, security arrangements and crowd management measures at Ahmedabad and Sabarmati stations.

The inspection covered passenger movement, entry and exit arrangements, special waiting areas, holding areas and security arrangements put in place to manage the additional rush.

Prakash also reviewed the ongoing redevelopment work at Sabarmati station and directed officials to ensure that construction activities did not disrupt passenger movement or cause inconvenience to commuters.

He instructed officials and staff to remain alert and ensure that all necessary arrangements were in place to manage the expected increase in passenger numbers.

Apart from the additional RPF personnel, staff from the Government Railway Police (GRP), commercial department and civil defence have also been deployed at Ahmedabad, Sabarmati and Asarva stations.

Officials and employees have been assigned round-the-clock duties to monitor passenger movement and crowd conditions.

More than 240 CCTV cameras have been installed at Ahmedabad and Sabarmati railway stations, while additional cameras have been installed at the stations to strengthen surveillance.

The entire station premises are being monitored round the clock through control rooms.

The proposed installation of 60 additional cameras at Ahmedabad station is aimed at expanding the surveillance network.

The railway administration has also prepared a coordinated action plan involving the RPF, GRP, commercial department and traffic police.

CCTV cameras are being used to monitor passenger movement on platforms and across station premises so that officials can respond promptly to any emergency.

During the inspection, Prakash also interacted with passengers, sharing details of the arrangements being made for the festive rush.

The Ahmedabad Division has also arranged special waiting areas and holding areas at major stations to regulate passenger movement and avoid congestion during the festive period.