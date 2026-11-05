Festive Food Adulteration: Maha FDA Seizes Stocks Worth Rs 64.45 Crore Issues Safety Guidelines For Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Amid heavy festive demand for sweets and khoya during Diwali, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Thursday issued a strong safety appeal to citizens while disclosing details of a massive state-wide enforcement drive against food adulteration.

Reaffirming the regulator's commitment to public health, Commissioner Mundhe presented enforcement statistics recorded between September 1 and November 3.

During this intensive campaign, FDA officials inspected 9,667 food establishments and penalised 4,603 businesses for various compliance violations.

In total, 8,835 food samples were collected and dispatched for laboratory analysis, resulting in the seizure of 398 tonnes of adulterated or unsafe food stock valued at Rs 64.45 crore. Additionally, the administration suspended 954 business licenses during the crackdown.

Urging consumers to exercise extreme caution while purchasing festive items, Commissioner Mundhe advised citizens to buy sweets in limited quantities sufficient only for two to three days of consumption, rather than stocking items in refrigerators for extended periods. He further cautioned against purchasing khoya-based sweets that have remained on display in shops for more than two to three days.

The FDA has instructed the public to purchase sweets and milk products exclusively from recognised establishments displaying a valid FDA license, and to systematically inspect packaging details, including manufacturing dates, expiry dates, and labelling, on packaged sweets, khoya, gift hampers, chocolates, and cakes.

Consumers were further advised to avoid unlabelled, expired, or excessively brightly colored products, as well as items treated with harsh chemical dyes. Commissioner Mundhe emphasised that only permitted natural colours within prescribed safety limits are authorised for food preparation.

Addressing the widespread use of foil on festive sweets, Mundhe provided a practical verification test for consumers.

"Special care must be taken with sweets adorned with silver or gold foil. To verify authenticity, rub a piece of the foil on your hand; if it dissolves seamlessly, it is genuine silver. If it rolls up into a foil-like sheet, it is aluminium, and strict legal action will be taken against vendors using aluminium substitutes," he warned.

The FDA commissioner recommended the purchase of packaged milk over loose or raw alternatives and affirmed that zero tolerance would be maintained regarding animal fat or chemical adulteration in ghee and edible oils.

Restaurant operators and street vendors have also been strictly instructed against the repeated reuse of frying oils.

Calling on citizens to support an adulteration-free Diwali, Mundhe urged consumers to immediately report any suspicious activities or quality defects in milk, edible oils, sweets, khoya, or namkeen directly to the FDA to enable prompt legal action.