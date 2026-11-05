MP To Celebrate Govardhan Festival With Statewide Gau-Pujan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government will celebrate the Govardhan festival on November 9 with a series of programmes dedicated to cattle conservation, livestock development and the recognition of outstanding animal husbandry practices.

A state-level event will be held at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal, where Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will felicitate farmers. The programme is being jointly organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Krishna Pathey Nyas and the Department of Culture.

Alongside the state-level programme, similar events for cow worship and the felicitation of livestock farmers will be organised at district headquarters across Madhya Pradesh.

A major highlight of the event will be the honouring of winners under the Gopal-Krishna Gram Puraskar Yojana, a scheme aimed at encouraging excellence in animal husbandry.

Livestock farmers securing the first, second and third positions in competitions conducted under the scheme will receive cash rewards of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively, along with certificates of recognition.

The prize amount will be transferred directly to beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The Chief Minister will also symbolically honour the state's top 10 milk-producing livestock farmers during the ceremony.

In another significant initiative, Yadav will transfer more than Rs 60 crore through DBT to registered gaushalas for the care and maintenance of cattle. The grant, meant for September, will benefit over 3,000 registered gaushalas housing nearly 5.51 lakh cattle across the state.

The government says the financial assistance reflects its continued focus on cattle welfare, protection and promotion.

In Bhopal, the event will begin with the Chief Minister performing gau-pujan and visiting an exhibition showcasing the department's schemes, achievements and innovations in the livestock sector.

A special tableau depicting the significance of the Govardhan festival will also be displayed.

Officials said the celebrations are intended not only to mark the Govardhan festival but also to encourage scientific and modern livestock-rearing practices.

By recognising the contribution of livestock farmers and supporting gaushalas, the state government aims to strengthen cattle conservation efforts and improve the overall livestock sector.

The initiative is expected to inspire farmers to adopt advanced animal husbandry techniques while contributing to rural development and dairy production in the state.