Rajasthan Chief Secy Reviews Construction Work On Kota Bundi New Greenfield Airport

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 5 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Secretary V. Srinivas on Thursday reviewed the progress of construction work on the Kota-Bundi New Greenfield Airport and directed officials to ensure that all related works proceed simultaneously to meet the scheduled completion deadline.

During a review meeting held at the Government Secretariat, Srinivas expressed satisfaction over the progress of the project and instructed officials of the concerned departments to work in close coordination to complete construction within the stipulated timeframe.

He emphasised that work on the runway, passenger terminal building, Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and other infrastructure should progress simultaneously rather than sequentially.

Officials informed the meeting that the airport construction project is proposed to be completed by October 4, 2027.

The Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport is being developed with modern aviation infrastructure and passenger facilities. The proposed passenger terminal building will cover an area of 20,000 square metres and will have an annual handling capacity of 2 million passengers.

The terminal will feature 14 check-in counters and nine self-check-in kiosks to facilitate passenger movement. An automated baggage handling system and baggage claim carousels will also be installed.

For modern air traffic management, a G+3-storey technical block will be constructed to house the Air Traffic Control (ATC) facilities. A dedicated fire station will also be developed to strengthen airport safety and emergency response arrangements. The airport will also incorporate renewable energy infrastructure.

A ground-mounted solar power plant with an installed capacity of 1 megawatt peak (MWp) will be set up to meet approximately 25% of the airport's annual energy consumption.

Keeping environmental sustainability in focus, a 250-kilolitre-per-day (KLD) capacity Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR)-based sewage treatment plant will be installed.

The facility will operate on a zero-discharge system. To ensure smooth movement of passengers and vehicles, a six-lane approach road will be developed to connect to the airport.

The airport will also provide parking facilities for 300 cars and 70 taxis, along with electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.