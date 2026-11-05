Walsh University Celebrates 100% Pass Rate For Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Grads

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTH CANTON, OH, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NORTH CANTON, OH - November 05, 2026 -

Walsh University's Byers School of Nursing in the College of Health Sciences has achieved another benchmark: recent graduates of the Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program attained a 100% first-time pass rate on their accrediting examination.







The exam is administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Those who pass the exam earn the credential Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner–Board Certified (PMHNP-BC). The certification validates preparation to provide psychiatric and mental-health care across the lifespan and is generally a key step - along with state requirements - toward advanced-practice nursing authorization/licensure as a PMHNP.

Ohio is suffering from a shortage of both nurses and mental health practitioners, while at the same time the state is experiencing a rising need for mental health care. Walsh University's fully-online program prepares registered nurses with the advanced skills they need to fill these critical roles in the state workforce and beyond.

"With mental health care at the forefront of health care these days, this 100 % pass rate exemplifies how graduates of our program are exceptionally well-prepared to enter the workforce to fill these critically needed roles in the nursing profession," said Kim Cleveland, Ph.D. J.D., dean of Walsh University's College of Health Sciences.

"Our program equips graduates with the experience and competencies they need to provide mental and behavioral health care to individuals, families and groups throughout their lifespans in a variety of settings," she said. "Walsh University offers an affordable, flexible curriculum that makes it easy for working nurses to obtain this advanced degree in as few as two or three years."

Learn more about Walsh University's Psychiatric-Mental Health Master of Science in Nursing program.

About Walsh University

Walsh University is an independent, co-educational, Catholic, liberal arts and sciences institution that promotes academic excellence and diversity and provides close faculty-student interaction. It is dedicated to teaching its 2,192 students from 42 states and 36 countries to become leaders in service to others through a values-based education with an international perspective in the Judeo-Christian tradition. Walsh University is a strong advocate for lifelong learning and serves our students and alumni as a dedicated education partner for life.

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For more information about Walsh University, contact the company here:

Walsh University

Lisa Abraham, Director of University Relations

330-490-7296

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2020 East Maple Street, North Canton, Ohio

CONTACT: Lisa Abraham, Director of University Relations