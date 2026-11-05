TSS Photography Named A 2026 Top Franchise For Veterans By Franchise Business Review

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent survey recognizes TSS Photography among top franchise opportunities for veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS Photography has been named a 2026 Top Franchise for Veterans by Franchise Business Review, recognizing the brand as one of the top franchise opportunities for veterans based on independent franchisee satisfaction research.

TSS Photography is a national photography franchise specializing in school, youth sports and event photography. Franchise owners operate local businesses while having access to established systems, technology, products, training and ongoing support.

Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm specializing in franchisee satisfaction, analyzed feedback from more than 2,000 veteran franchise owners for its 2026 research. Franchisees were surveyed on areas including leadership, training and support, operations, franchisor-franchisee relations and financial opportunity.

“Anyone looking at franchising after military service faces a crowded field, and it isn't always obvious which brands back up their pitch,” said Michelle Rowan, President of Franchise Business Review.“Veteran discounts and perks are easy to advertise. What really matters is how the relationship plays out after the paperwork is done. Every year, we survey thousands of veteran franchisees independently and pass their candid feedback along to people researching their next move. The franchises on this year's list earned the strongest satisfaction marks from the veterans running them, which makes them smart places to start for veterans stepping into business ownership.”

For TSS Photography, the recognition reflects qualities the company often sees translate well from military service into entrepreneurship, including leadership, discipline, adaptability, teamwork and accountability.

TSS franchise owners are responsible for developing relationships in their local markets, building teams, serving customers and growing their businesses. They are supported by a broader network designed to help with photography, picture-day workflows, technology, products, marketing, training and ongoing business development.

“Veterans often bring the kind of leadership, discipline, adaptability and accountability that translate extremely well to business ownership,” said Garrett Davis, TSS Photography Success and Growth Manager.“At TSS, our role is to give those qualities a strong foundation through proven systems, ongoing support and a network of people who want to see each owner succeed. This recognition is meaningful because it reflects the experiences of veteran franchise owners who have actually lived that partnership.”

For veterans considering business ownership after military service, franchising can offer a combination of independence and structure: the opportunity to lead a local business while operating within an established system.

To learn more about TSS Photography franchise ownership, visit tssfranchisebusiness.com.

To view Franchise Business Review's 2026 Top Franchises for Veterans, visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

About TSS Photography

TSS Photography is a national photography franchise specializing in school, youth sports and event photography. TSS franchise owners operate locally within their communities while having access to established photography systems, technology, products, training and ongoing support designed for the volume photography industry.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact Alison Counts Vice President of TSS Photography tssfranchisebusiness.com...