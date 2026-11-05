Betski Secures A $15 Million Investment Commitment From Nimbus Capital To Accelerate Its Global Growth

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The commitment will support the next phase of Betski's growth, including the company's continued expansion, scaling player acquisition, entering new markets, strengthening its proprietary platform, and developing the broader $BETSKI ecosystem.

“Securing this $15 million investment from Nimbus Capital represents a major milestone for Betski,” said Alejandro Navarro, Founder and CEO of Betski.“ We have spent four years building our platform from the ground up and proving that it can acquire, retain, and monetize players efficiently. This partnership provides us with the capital and strategic support needed to accelerate our growth, expand internationally, and continue building one of the strongest player experiences in online gaming.”

The announcement also follows the selection of Betski Founder and CEO Alejandro Navarro for the Forbes 30 Under 30 Centroamérica 2026 list in the Technology and Innovation category, recognizing his work building Betski into a proprietary online gaming platform positioned for international growth.

For the founders and the wider Betski team, this milestone is the beginning of the next chapter. The company believes it now has the technology, operating foundation, strategic relationships, and growth capital needed to pursue category leadership and work toward becoming one of the defining iGaming companies of its generation.

“Betski built its own technology, proved it could acquire and retain players, and is now taking that platform to international markets,” said Robert Baker, Managing Partner of Nimbus Capital.“What stood out to us is a business that is already live and growing, and with both groups headquartered in Panama City, a long-term partnership was the natural way to structure this as each of us grows beyond the region. We believe our commitment can help Betski scale its player base, expand even further into new markets, and grow the $BETSKI ecosystem into a globally recognized gaming brand.”

A Strategic Partnership for Global Growth

The partnership brings together Betski's proprietary gaming technology and demonstrated operating traction with Nimbus Capital's experience in digital assets, structured investments, liquidity, and global capital markets, while reinforcing growing institutional interest in the convergence of online gaming and digital assets.

The commitment follows Betski's transition from a multi-year development program into a live and growing iGaming company. Betski currently processes millions of dollars in monthly wagers, has invested more than US$2 million in its proprietary technology, achieved more than 800% growth during its initial scaling phase, has built an integrated real-money iGaming platform, and has demonstrated efficient and scalable player acquisition across paid media, creators, affiliates, agents, and community-driven channels.

This is a natural partnership with both groups headquartered out of the same city, an operator building for international markets alongside an investment group active across the globe. Panama is a large part of why the fit works, a dollarized economy and one of the fastest-growing in the region, gives both groups a credible and stable base from which to grow and compete abroad. For the country, this partnership is also a marker of what its own ecosystem can now produce, a technology company and an institutional investment group, both built locally, backing each other on a global stage.

Building Betski Into a Global iGaming Leader

Betski was founded on the belief that the next generation of global gaming companies will be built around proprietary technology, outstanding player experiences, strong communities, and the ability to serve both traditional and digital-asset users within a single ecosystem. The company's ambition is not simply to become another iGaming platform. Betski intends to build a globally recognized gaming and entertainment brand capable of competing with the largest companies in the industry.

This commitment allows Betski to pursue that vision with greater speed and confidence. It will enable the company to reach more players, expand its international presence, strengthen liquidity, advance its proprietary technology, deepen its loyalty and VIP capabilities, and continue developing the $BETSKI token ecosystem and its supporting market infrastructure.

Building the Player Experience of the Next Generation

Betski is being built around a simple belief: the next generation of players expects far more from a gaming platform than access to games and sports. Rather than treating every player the same, Betski is developing an experience that evolves around each individual, where player behavior, preferences, activity, and loyalty will help shape the rewards, offers, challenges, content, and experiences they receive. From a new player completing an initial mission to a long-standing VIP receiving personalized service and access to exclusive opportunities, every stage of the journey is intended to feel distinct and rewarding.

Community is central to that vision. Betski sees the future of iGaming as increasingly social and experience-driven, with players engaging not only with games but also with creators, competitions, live events, shared challenges, leaderboards, and communities built around common interests. Over time, the $BETSKI token is expected to add another dimension to this ecosystem by connecting platform activity, community participation, loyalty, and digital ownership. The token is being designed to complement the player experience, not complicate it. Participation will not be required to access Betski's core products.

About Betski

Betski is a proprietary iGaming platform designed for the next generation of players. Founded by Forbes 30 Under 30 Centroamérica honoree Alejandro Navarro, Betski has grown into a live iGaming business serving thousands of registered players and processing millions of dollars in monthly wagering activity. Built around player experience, progression, and community, with the $BETSKI token designed to complement its core products.

Betski operates through PTY Global Fun LLC under an international gaming license.

Website:

X: @Betski

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About Nimbus Capital

Nimbus Capital is a private alternative investment group specializing in cross-border transactions across blockchain technologies and digital-asset partnerships. Backed by In On Capital, a boutique wealth-management firm with more than US$1.7 billion in assets under management, Nimbus provides liquidity and structured financing solutions to high-growth companies worldwide. Nimbus is committed to advancing the global digital economy through strategic investments in tokenization, blockchain infrastructure, and transformative Web3 technologies.

Website:

X: @Nimbus_Capital_

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Contact

CCO

Joe Da Gama

Betski

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at