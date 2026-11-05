WSWA Announces Program Highlights For Access LIVE 2027

WASHINGTON, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) today announced programming highlights for Access LIVE 2027, featuring industry-leading insights, business perspectives, a showcase of emerging brand innovation and discussions with leaders from across all three tiers-designed to inform, connect and inspire the beverage alcohol industry.

Taking place February 1–4, 2027, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, Access LIVE will bring together professionals from across the global beverage alcohol sector-including wholesalers, suppliers, importers, retailers, media, influencers, and service providers-for four days of business development, education, networking and collaboration.

“Access LIVE is where the wine and spirits industry comes together to exchange ideas and build relationships that move businesses forward,” said WSWA President and CEO Francis Creighton.“As our marketplace evolves, bringing all three tiers together to share perspectives, make connections and exchange ideas is more important than ever. We look forward to welcoming the industry to Dallas and creating opportunities to leave your mark.”

Main Stage Programming

Access LIVE will open Monday, February 1, with remarks from WSWA President and CEO Francis Creighton and WSWA Board of Directors Chair Michael Hertz. They will share WSWA priorities and vision for the year ahead, highlighting the role of industry collaboration, strong partnerships and a connected three-tier system in navigating change and creating opportunities for the future.

Returning to the Main Stage is the SipSource® Trends Update featuring industry analysts and experts Danny Brager and Dale Stratton. Drawing on the latest industry data and consumer insights, Brager and Stratton will examine the forces shaping wine and spirits, explore evolving category and channel dynamics, and offer their perspectives on the opportunities and challenges ahead in 2027.

The Main Stage will then turn to the retail perspective with“At the Point of Purchase: The Retail Perspective on What's Next.” Bringing together leaders from some of the nation's top on-premise and off-premise retailers, the discussion will explore changing consumer preferences, emerging market trends and the business realities shaping retail today. Panelists will share how they are adapting their strategies and what they need from supplier and wholesaler partners to drive growth, strengthen three-tier relationships, and respond to consumer expectations. Panelists include executives from Costco and GoPuff, among others to be announced.

On Tuesday, the spotlight shifts to emerging brands with the return of WSWA's Brand Battle, the Shark Tank-style competition celebrating its 11th year. Some of the industry's most promising new beverage brands will take the Main Stage to pitch their products to a panel of wholesaler and retailer experts, competing for recognition and the opportunity to make their mark on the industry.

Wednesday morning's Main Stage programming will focus on wine, bringing together category experts to examine the forces shaping the wine business. Sessions will explore shifting consumer preferences, evolving marketplace dynamics and the challenges and opportunities facing the category, with insights on what it will take to build momentum for wine's future.

WSWA will also recognize industry leaders and standout achievements throughout its Access LIVE Awards:



Lifetime Leadership Award – Monday

Moment Maker Award – Wednesday

Ray Herrmann H.E.R.O. Award – Wednesday Hot! New! Now! Award – Wednesday



LIVE Stage Programming

Returning in 2027, the LIVE Stage will bring a dynamic lineup of shorter, actionable educational sessions to the exhibit hall. Designed to spark conversation and deliver practical insights, the programming will tackle business strategies, leadership, brand building and the evolving dynamics of the beverage alcohol marketplace.

Featured sessions include:



Wholesaler Power Hour: Right-Sizing Your Distribution Strategy

Wholesaler Power Hour: The Inventory Equation

Hold On, Let Go, or Level Up: Developing the Next Generation of Industry Leaders

Behind the Bar: How Bartenders Influence Brand Success From Brand Story to Purchase: Making Digital Storytelling Measurable



Additional sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.

Access LIVE Sponsors

WSWA is also pleased to recognize the sponsors and industry partners whose support helps make Access LIVE possible. The following organizations are among the event's 2027 sponsors: Casa Maestri, Hyble, Unified Purchasing Group (UPG), Torch, and High Camp Flasks.

Organizations interested in sponsoring Access LIVE can contact Molly Fontaine or visit accesslive.wswa.org/sponsor.

Access LIVE 2027 will bring the beverage alcohol industry together around a simple idea: Every connection leaves its mark. From the insights and conversations that challenge convention thinking to the partnerships that create new business opportunities, Access LIVE is where industry leaders come together to exchange ideas, strengthen relationships and help shape what comes next.

To register or learn more, visit accesslive.wswa.org or contact the hotline at 202-371-5682.

Members of the media can request credentials here.

About WSWA's Access LIVE

WSWA's Access LIVE is the largest U.S. event uniting all tiers of the beverage alcohol industry. Featuring buy-sell engagements, high-level information panels, wine and spirits competitions, and C-suite-level networking, this event has been a premier destination for beverage alcohol wholesalers, suppliers and now retailers since its inception in 1943. To learn more, please visit accesslive.wswa.org or connect with us across our social platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube or follow us at #AccessLIVE26.

MEDIA CONTACT

Christy Moran

Senior Vice President, Communications & Marketing

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