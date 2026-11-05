War Labs Unveils Plan To Build An American Defense Technology And Manufacturing Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Built for Peace, Ready for War

War Labs Defense Technologies Inc. (OTC: WCCPD) (“War Labs” or the“Company”) today announced its strategy to build an American defense technology and manufacturing platform. The plan combines the Company's patented electroshock non-lethal ammunition technology with planned U.S. drone production and counter-unmanned aircraft systems (“C-UAS”) capabilities.

The objective is direct: develop and commercialize differentiated defense technologies and build the U.S. manufacturing capability needed to bring them to market. War Labs is organizing its business around three priorities: proprietary technology, American manufacturing and defense commercialization.

Patented Non-lethal Technology

The Company's acquired intellectual property includes a patented electroshock ammunition system designed to deliver electrical effects through self-contained, untethered projectiles. Conventional conducted-energy weapons generally rely on wires connecting the launched probes to the device. The War Labs design integrates the electrical delivery system into the projectile itself and is designed to support multiple independently launched rounds and potential compatibility with conventional weapon platforms.

Prior to its acquisition by the Company, the technology underwent prototype development, manufacturing and testing. War Labs intends to advance the technology through additional engineering, independent validation, product qualification and commercial development for potential military, law enforcement and security applications. The Company is evaluating licensing and manufacturing opportunities with established industry participants. Any commercial deployment remains subject to further technical validation, applicable regulatory requirements and customer acceptance.

U.S. Drone Manufacturing

War Labs is also advancing plans for a U.S.-based unmanned aerial systems (“UAS”) manufacturing operation focused on domestic production, assembly, integration and testing of unmanned systems for U.S. government, allied defense and other authorized customers. The Company is evaluating strategic relationships with established European defense manufacturers and potential participation in international defense supply chains. Potential longer-term areas of expansion include C-UAS systems, specialized unmanned platforms and related defense technologies.

These plans remain subject to financing, definitive agreements, site selection, equipment procurement, regulatory requirements and operational execution. As of the date of this release, the Company has not entered into a definitive agreement for a manufacturing facility or a binding drone production contract.

The War Labs Model



Own differentiated technology. Acquire and develop proprietary intellectual property with identifiable defense and public safety applications.

Build American industrial capability. Develop domestic manufacturing infrastructure and supplier relationships to support future production. Commercialize at scale. Pursue licensing agreements, manufacturing partnerships, defense procurement opportunities and customer adoption.

Management Commentary

“The defense industry is changing fast. Technology is advancing, operational requirements are shifting, and the ability to manufacture and deliver capable systems has become critical,” said Jeff M. Pariano, Strategic Consultant to War Labs Defense Technologies.“Our patented non-lethal ammunition technology gives us a foundation in a market that needs innovation, and our planned move into unmanned systems manufacturing addresses evolving defense requirements. But technology alone is not enough. The companies that succeed will be the ones that can engineer, manufacture, deliver and support their products. That is the business we intend to build.”

Near-term Priorities



Advance engineering, testing and commercialization of the patented non-lethal ammunition technology.

Pursue licensing and development relationships with established manufacturers.

Formalize potential strategic relationships supporting U.S. drone production.

Evaluate domestic manufacturing sites, equipment requirements and production infrastructure.

Engage prospective defense customers and authorized government procurement channels.

Evaluate complementary intellectual property and technologies. Strengthen corporate governance, reporting practices and capital markets readiness.

The Company expects to provide further updates as material commercial and operational milestones are achieved.

About War Labs Defense Technologies INC.

War Labs Defense Technologies Inc. (OTC: WCCPD) is a Nevada corporation and American defense technology company pursuing opportunities in proprietary non-lethal ammunition, unmanned aerial systems, counter-UAS technologies and domestic defense manufacturing. The Company's programs are in the development stage. The Company's common stock is currently quoted under the temporary symbol“WCCPD,” which is expected to revert to“WCCP” at the end of the temporary symbol period. For more information, visit .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business strategy, technology development and commercialization, planned U.S. manufacturing operations, prospective partnerships, licensing opportunities, potential customers, financing and anticipated corporate development activities. Words such as“intends,”“plans,”“expects,”“seeks,”“believes,”“potential” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks include, among others, the Company's ability to obtain financing; maintain and enforce its intellectual property rights; complete any outstanding patent assignment and recordation formalities; develop, validate and qualify its technologies; manage product safety and liability risks associated with electroshock devices; establish manufacturing operations; enter into binding commercial agreements; obtain required regulatory approvals and licenses; secure customers; manage costs and supply chains; comply with defense procurement, export-control (including ITAR and EAR) and other applicable regulations; and execute its business strategy. There can be no assurance that proposed manufacturing operations will be established, that prospective relationships will result in binding agreements, or that the Company's technology will generate revenue or profitability.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law. The Company does not claim the protection of any statutory safe harbor for forward-looking statements that may be unavailable to it under applicable securities laws. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

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War Labs Defense Technologies Inc.

201 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Box 327 Las Vegas, Nevada 89101

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Phone: (702) 323-6704

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LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/warlabs

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