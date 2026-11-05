CHA Expands Transmission Expertise With Acquisition Of Power Delivery Consultants, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition of New York-based firm strengthens CHA's specialized transmission capabilities for utility and energy clients

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHA Consulting, Inc. has acquired Power Delivery Consultants, Inc. (PDC), a New York-based firm specializing in electric power transmission engineering and consulting. PDC's technical professionals will join CHA's Power Delivery & Integration team, strengthening the firm's national power delivery capabilities and expanding our services to clients nationwide.

“The acquisition of Power Delivery Consultants is an important step in growing our power delivery practice,” said Darren Kraabel, CEO of CHA.“Their expertise will strengthen our ability to address complex transmission challenges and support the reliable, resilient infrastructure our clients depend on. Their commitment to technical excellence and client service aligns well with our own, making them a natural strategic fit for CHA.”

PDC's professionals have extensive experience in both AC and DC underground and submarine transmission systems, including high-voltage extruded-dielectric and pipe-type cable technologies. Their capabilities span planning, engineering and design, installation oversight, field testing, construction support, condition assessment, operations and maintenance, and emergency support.

“Becoming part of CHA gives us access to broader resources and complementary expertise to support our clients,” said Rachel Mosier, President of PDC.“We look forward to working alongside our new colleagues while continuing to provide the specialized technical support and responsive service our clients rely on.”

The acquisition combines PDC's specialized transmission knowledge with CHA's multidisciplinary capabilities, providing utility and energy clients with broader support throughout the project lifecycle.

PDC will rebrand as CHA Consulting, Inc. effective immediately.

About CHA

CHA is an innovative, full-service engineering, design, consulting, and program/construction management firm delivering technology-enhanced solutions to public, private, and institutional clients. The firm specializes in sustainable, digitally enabled integrated solutions for complex infrastructure challenges across energy, transportation, water, and other critical commercial and industrial markets. CHA was ranked the 57th largest engineering firm in the U.S. in 2026 by ENR, with 2,200 employees and over 50 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, and Ireland. CHA is a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management. Please visit .

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