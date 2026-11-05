Saint Henry Catholic Church Renews Zeroeyes AI Gun Detection And Intelligent Situational Awareness Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nashville Parish Extends Contract with Proactive Security Leader Following Successful Three-Year Deployment

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced that its proactive AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software has been renewed by Saint Henry Catholic Church following early success. Saint Henry originally deployed ZeroEyes across its church and school buildings in July 2023.

One of the largest parishes in the Nashville, Tennessee area, Saint Henry Catholic Church serves approximately 2,800 registered families and operates a Pre-K through eighth grade school with roughly 725 students. The parish has integrated ZeroEyes across its campus as part of its commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for worship, education, and community activities.

“We are always looking for ways to strengthen the safety of our parish and school community,” said Claire Hale, Director of Operations for Saint Henry Catholic Church .“ZeroEyes has been a benefit to our security team in that they don't need to monitor screens 24/7. When I attend events with other school leaders, I often share how pleased we are with the technology and the added peace of mind it provides.”

The Saint Henry security team first learned about ZeroEyes following the COVID-19 pandemic, when the parish began evaluating new approaches to campus safety. After seeing the system in action, the team moved forward with implementation, adding an extra layer of support to its existing security efforts.

Saint Henry conducts annual safety drills in coordination with ZeroEyes, parish staff, and local law enforcement. The exercises take place across different areas of campus and simulate a range of emergency scenarios, helping strengthen training, improve coordination, and ensure staff and first responders are prepared to act quickly when needed.

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operations center staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If the threat is determined to be valid, alerts and actionable intelligence - including visual description, gun type, and last known location - are dispatched to law enforcement and parish officials, often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

“Saint Henry Catholic Church has taken a thoughtful approach to protecting its parishioners, students, and staff,” said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes .“By continuing to invest in proactive security solutions, the parish is enhancing its ability to respond quickly to potential threats while maintaining a welcoming and supportive environment for its community.”

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.co.

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