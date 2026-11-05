United States Mint Announces 2026 Morgan & Peace Diamond Field Two-Coin Set

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will make available for purchase the 2026 Morgan & Peace Diamond Field Two-Coin Set on Nov. 12, 2026, at noon EST. These never-before-seen diamond field finish coins are struck in.999 fine silver.

These special Diamond Field coins result from a striking process engineered specifically for the Semiquincentennial and unveiled nowhere else, on no other coin.

Priced at $375, the set includes a 2026 Morgan Silver Dollar and a 2026 Peace Silver Dollar, each with an innovative diamond field finish.

Struck at the Philadelphia Mint, both coins feature a“1776 ~ 2026” dual date and a unique Liberty Bell privy mark with the numeral“250.” The set has a product limit of 262,500 units.

Offered during the Nation's 250th anniversary year, the set marks the debut of the Mint's diamond field finish. Created using laser-engraved tooling, the finish produces a distinctive diamond pattern designed to reflect light from multiple angles, providing a unique visual alternative to the traditional proof finish, giving collectors a striking new aesthetic on Mint coins. In addition to its unique aesthetic, the diamond field finish also introduces greater efficiencies in the manufacturing process and reflects the Mint's ongoing commitment to innovation, product diversification, and operational excellence.

Customers may view additional product information, create a“Remind Me” alert (code 26XS), enroll in a Morgan and Peace Dollar Two-Coin Set subscription (code NL) or view additional Morgan and Peace Silver Dollar products available for purchase.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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CONTACT: Sharon McPike United States Mint 202-354-7222...