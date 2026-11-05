Trellis Marketing Unveils Stitch Buffalo Rebrand, Positioning Nonprofit For Long-Term Growth And Greater Visibility

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Image of the Home Page of Stitch Buffalo's new website

Front side of Stitch Buffalo Rack Card

Comprehensive brand transformation and website redesign strengthen Stitch Buffalo's identity and position it for local, regional, and global reach.

- Catharine McCracken, Founder & CEO of Trellis MarketingBUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trellis Marketing, Inc., a full-service, woman-owned and MWBE-certified advertising and marketing agency, is proud to announce the completion of a comprehensive rebranding and website redesign for Stitch Buffalo, a nonprofit textile arts center dedicated to empowering refugee and immigrant women through creativity, community, and economic opportunity.More than a visual refresh, the initiative was designed to strengthen Stitch Buffalo's position in the marketplace, build greater recognition locally, regionally, and globally, and establish a lasting brand identity that will support the organization's mission and growth for years to come.The new brand and website were officially unveiled during a celebration on October 27, 2026, attended by community supporters, local elected officials, and project partners. The launch also attracted local television news coverage, introducing a new chapter for an organization whose impact extends far beyond its Buffalo roots.Building a Brand for the FutureSince its founding in 2014, Stitch Buffalo has grown into a vibrant cultural and creative resource on Buffalo's West Side. Through its Refugee Women's Workshop, community education programs, and textile reuse initiatives, the organization provides meaningful economic opportunities for refugee and immigrant women while celebrating artistic traditions from around the world.As Stitch Buffalo continued to evolve, so did the need for a stronger, more recognizable brand that could communicate its full story, connect with new audiences, and support its long-term sustainability.Trellis Marketing partnered closely with Stitch Buffalo to develop a cohesive brand strategy and visual identity that honors the organization's roots while creating a foundation for continued growth.At the heart of the new identity is a distinctive logo featuring a needle and colorful, flowing thread, paired with the tagline“Every Thread Tells a Story.” Together, these elements reflect the creativity, individuality, and cultural traditions of the women whose talents make Stitch Buffalo so special. The result is more than a new look. It is a unified brand designed to help Stitch Buffalo stand out, build lasting recognition, and communicate its value consistently across every platform, from its Buffalo storefront to audiences around the world.A Comprehensive TransformationTo ensure the new identity would serve Stitch Buffalo well into the future, Trellis Marketing developed a complete branding and communications system, including:Brand Strategy and Visual Identity: A cohesive logo, color palette, typography, and visual identity that reflect Stitch Buffalo's mission and personality while establishing a recognizable presence in the marketplace.Comprehensive Brand Guidelines: A 94-page brand manual providing the standards and tools needed to maintain consistency as the organization grows.Marketing and Promotional Toolkit: A collection of ready-to-use templates, including rack cards, product tags, and branded presentations, providing Stitch Buffalo with flexible tools to maintain brand consistency and support future marketing initiatives.Website Redesign and E-Commerce Development: A refreshed digital experience that showcases Stitch Buffalo's artisans, handmade products, educational programs, community initiatives, and opportunities to get involved.The redesigned website, , serves as a central destination for the organization's mission, stories, products, and programs. It is designed to make Stitch Buffalo more accessible to new audiences, strengthen connections with supporters, and create more opportunities for growth through its online presence.A Mission Worth AmplifyingFor Trellis Marketing, the project was about giving a mission-driven organization the visibility, tools, and identity needed to make a lasting impact.“Stitch Buffalo has spent more than a decade creating opportunities for women, preserving cultural traditions, and bringing people together through art,” said Catharine McCracken, Founder and CEO of Trellis Marketing, Inc.“Our goal was to build a brand that reflects the significance of that work while positioning the organization for the future. We wanted to give Stitch Buffalo a strong, recognizable identity that can grow with them, reach new audiences, and maintain its place in the market for many years to come.”With a refreshed brand and expanded digital presence, Stitch Buffalo is better equipped to share the stories of its artisans, engage supporters, reach new customers, and build awareness well beyond Western New York.A Partnership Built for Lasting ImpactThe project reflects Trellis Marketing's commitment to helping mission-driven organizations honor their history while building recognizable brands that support future growth.For Stitch Buffalo, the launch marks an important milestone and creates new opportunities to share its mission with audiences locally, regionally, and globally.To explore Stitch Buffalo's new brand and website, visit .###About Stitch BuffaloFounded in 2014, Stitch Buffalo is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit textile arts center located on Buffalo's West Side. The organization empowers refugee and immigrant women through the sale of handcrafted goods, inspires creativity and inclusion through community education, and promotes environmental stewardship through the reuse of textile supplies. Its cornerstone Refugee Women's Workshop provides economic opportunities, artistic expression, and a welcoming community for women from around the world. Learn more at .About Trellis Marketing, Inc.Established in 2006, Trellis Marketing, Inc. is a full-service, woman-owned and New York State MWBE-certified advertising and marketing agency based in Buffalo, New York. The agency provides comprehensive branding, strategic marketing, award-winning video production, media planning and placement, public relations, digital marketing, website development, and graphic design services. Trellis partners with businesses, nonprofits, and public organizations to build meaningful brands, connect with audiences, and support long-term growth.

Amanda Lucchino

Trellis Marketing, Inc.

+1 716-873-7199

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Trellis Marketing Unveils Stitch Buffalo Rebrand, Positioning Nonprofit for Long-Term Growth and Greater Visibility News Provided By Trellis Marketing, Inc. November 05, 2026, 16:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Textiles & Fabric Industry, World & Regional



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