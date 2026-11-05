Claimlane Raises €5.6 Million To Scale AI Agents For Aftersales Product Resolution

Founder & CEO - Anders Sommer

The investment will advance AI-powered aftersales resolution for brands and retailers while accelerating Claimlane's US expansion, its largest growth market.

- Alexey Bulygin, Principal at Verb Ventures

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Claimlane today announced a €5.6 million Series A backed by Verb Ventures, Skagerak Capital and Vendep Capital. The funding will accelerate AI agents built around each customer's products, warranty policies, supplier agreements and workflows, helping brands and retailers resolve product issues across consumer and business relationships.

The investment comes as Claimlane accelerates its push into North America, now Claimlane's largest market for new customers this year. With US sales opportunities up 150% year-on-year and newly created pipeline value doubling, the company is putting leadership on the ground: CEO and co-founder Anders Sommer has relocated to Austin to lead the expansion.

“The demand we're seeing from US brands and retailers makes our next move clear: we're investing in building a major business here,” said Sommer.“With this funding, we'll continue building AI agents that learn and handle complex aftersales workflows across the supply chain.”

Resolving a faulty product can involve a customer, retailer, supplier, manufacturer and repair partner. Claimlane connects that process end-to-end, helping businesses turn an operational burden into a source of competitive advantage. Its network spans 20,000+ retailers and brands, with customers including Skechers, Black Diamond, tonies and Hummel, whose experiences illustrate the opportunity: more capacity to serve customers, less manual processing and new ways to recover value and generate revenue from products.

“Claimlane helped us turn our aftersales department from a cost center into a profit center. By reducing the manual work involved in handling claims, we freed up our team to build a repairs program that generates revenue through paid repairs and sales of repaired products,” said Tess Jordan, Senior Manager of Customer Experience at Black Diamond.

The next stage of Claimlane's AI development builds on this foundation. Its agents are being developed to assess case information against each business's policies and processes and help progress claims towards resolution, with human involvement where judgement is required. Over time, Claimlane plans to deepen their agents' expertise in industries including electronics, furniture and outdoor equipment.

“We believe enduring AI businesses will combine specialised knowledge with the ability to execute within real workflows,” said Alexey Bulygin, Principal at Verb Ventures.“Claimlane's network and operational role provide a foundation that is difficult to replicate with AI alone. That is central to our investment thesis.”

For brands expanding rapidly across markets, every unresolved product issue puts hard-won customer trust at risk. The challenge is to deliver a consistent resolution experience as the business grows.

“With Claimlane, we can reduce manual work as we expand globally, allowing us to support far more families while delivering the same seamless experience across all our markets. Getting support should be as simple and intuitive as putting a Tonie on the Toniebox,” said Lauren Cooper, Director Global Customer Happiness at tonies.

About Claimlane

Claimlane is an aftersales product resolution platform for brands and retailers. It connects the people, information and workflows needed to manage warranty claims, repairs, replacements and supplier claims. Through connected systems, structured case information and automation, Claimlane helps businesses resolve product issues and improve their aftersales operations. The company has offices in Copenhagen, London and Austin.

For more information, visit .

Lucia Cavero-Baptista

Claimlane

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Claimlane raises €5.6 million to scale AI agents for aftersales product resolution News Provided By Claimlane November 05, 2026, 16:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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