Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Announces Completion Of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock Redemption

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: LABT) completes the $1.27 million redemption of its remaining Series C Preferred Stock, eliminating potential conversion-related dilution.

Lakewood-Amedex simplifies its capital structure, eliminating all outstanding preferred stock and borrowed-money debt while gaining greater financial flexibility to advance its antimicrobial development programs.

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LABT)

- Kelvin Cooper, Ph.D., Chief Executive OfficerSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LABT) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a novel class of potent, fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials for infectious diseases called the Bisphosphocinclass, today announced that it has completed the redemption of all remaining outstanding shares of its Series C Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") pursuant to a redemption agreement, dated November 2, 2026, with Shakawe Capital LLC. Under the agreement, the Company redeemed 127,097 shares of Series C Preferred Stock for an aggregate cash redemption price of $1,270,970, which was funded from cash on hand.Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. is a B2i Digital Featured Company. See the company's in-depth profile at: -amedex-biotherapeutics-inc-1Following completion of the transaction, no shares of Series C Preferred Stock remain outstanding, and no additional shares of the Company's common stock will be issuable upon conversion of the Series C Preferred Stock. Following the redemption, the Company has no shares of preferred stock outstanding and no outstanding indebtedness for borrowed money. The redemption also eliminates all restrictions associated with the Series C Preferred Stock."Completing this redemption simplifies our capital structure and eliminates the potential for further dilution from conversion of the Series C Preferred Stock," said Kelvin Cooper, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics. "It also removes the financing restrictions associated with that instrument, giving us greater financial flexibility as we continue to advance our development programs."About Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LABT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel class of fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials – the Bisphosphocinclass - to treat infectious diseases and reduce the threat posed by antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, including MRSA, VRE, and others. For more information, please visit .Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the redemption of the Series C Preferred Stock, including its effect on the Company's capital structure, potential dilution and financial flexibility; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing; and the Company's clinical development plans, regulatory strategy, anticipated trial timing, potential regulatory submissions or approvals, and the potential benefits, safety, efficacy and commercial potential of its Bisphosphocinplatform and product candidates. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks that the anticipated benefits of the redemption may not be realized; the use of cash to fund the redemption may reduce the Company's liquidity and cash runway; and the Company may be unable to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms or at all; clinical trials may not be initiated, completed or successful on expected timelines or at all; preclinical or clinical results may not be predictive of future results; product candidates may not demonstrate safety or efficacy or receive regulatory approval; and risks related to manufacturing, supply, financing and other matters described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.Contact:Investor RelationsTiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.David Irish(231) 632-0002...Media RelationsTiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.Casey McDonald(646) 577-8520...SOURCE Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.To learn more about the B2i Digital Media Network, visitAdditional Contact:

David Shapiro

B2i Digital, Inc.

+1 212-579-4844

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LABT completes the redemption of all remaining Series C Convertible Preferred Stock.

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Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Announces Completion of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock Redemption News Provided By B2i Digital, Inc. November 05, 2026, 16:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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