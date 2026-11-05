Help Me Now Seeks Contractors: No Appointment, No Charge, Low Launch Bids

Help Me Now charges contractors only when an appointment is booked or they request customer details.

Help Me Now's live lead auction is starting at low bid levels during launch.

Every Help Me Now contractor must pass a Checkr background check. Contractors with strong Google reviews get priority.

Sign up and pass Checkr, bid on leads in your area, pay only for booked jobs, and get customers in real time.

Contractors can apply at helpmenow/for-contractors.

Contractors pay only when an appointment is booked or they request customer details. Launch-stage auction bids start low. Checkr background check required.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Help Me Now (HelpMeNow), the real-time marketplace that connects homeowners with top-rated local contractors the moment they need help, today announced that it is opening enrollment to contractors in plumbing, water damage, fire restoration, HVAC and other home services. Because the platform is newly launched, its lead auction is starting at very low bid levels, giving the first contractors on board access to customers at deeply discounted prices.A Lead Model Built Around Results, Not ClicksContractors have long been frustrated by lead services that bill for every inquiry, whether or not the customer ever picks up the phone, and that sell the same lead to several competitors at once. Help Me Now was built to work differently.If there is no appointment, there is no charge. A contractor pays only when a real opportunity exists: when an appointment is booked with the customer, or when the contractor chooses to request the customer's contact details. Browsing requests costs nothing. Dead-end inquiries cost nothing. Contractors spend their budget on jobs they can actually win.An Auction That Rewards Early MoversInstead of fixed, inflated lead prices, Help Me Now uses a live auction system in which contractors bid for opportunities in their trade and service area. The market sets the price, and contractors decide what each lead is worth to their business.Because Help Me Now is new, opening bids are currently set very low. Contractors who join now can win leads at a fraction of typical industry prices, before more competitors enter their market and bidding rises. For a growing business, it is a rare chance to build a pipeline at launch-stage cost.Real-Time Connection When Customers Need Help MostHomeowners dealing with a burst pipe, a failed furnace or smoke damage do not want to wait for callbacks. Help Me Now's "Call Me Now" feature connects a customer directly with a contractor in real time, and top-performing contractors compete for that placement. Participating contractors commit to a 30-minute response guarantee, so customers know help is on the way and contractors meet buyers who are ready to hire.Trust Is the Price of EntryEvery contractor on Help Me Now must complete and pass a Checkr background verification before receiving leads. No exceptions. Homeowners invite these professionals into their homes, often during an emergency, and that trust has to be earned before the first job.Help Me Now also gives preference to contractors with an established track record of Google reviews. Verified, public customer feedback helps homeowners choose with confidence and helps the best-reviewed contractors stand out."We built Help Me Now for contractors who are tired of paying for leads that go nowhere," said Georgiy Kharchenko, CEO of Help Me Now. "You only pay when there is a real appointment or when you decide you want the customer's details. Right now our auction is starting low, so this is the best time there will ever be to get in. We want honest, background-checked professionals with great reviews, and we want to send them real customers."How to JoinContractors can learn more and apply at . Applicants complete a short sign-up, pass the Checkr background check and can begin bidding on leads in their area once approved.About Help Me NowHelp Me Now (HelpMeNow) is a real-time home services marketplace connecting homeowners with background-verified local contractors 24/7, including plumbing, water damage, fire restoration and HVAC. Contractors pay only for real opportunities.

Georgiy Kharchenko

Help Me Now Inc

+1 425-842-3483

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Help Me Now Seeks Contractors: No Appointment, No Charge, Low Launch Bids News Provided By Help Me Now Inc November 05, 2026, 16:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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