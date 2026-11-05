Rajasthan CM Highlights Key Governance Milestones And Investment Drive

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 5 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced that his administration has fulfilled approximately 78 per cent of the promises outlined in the BJP's election manifesto, with rapid progress underway to complete the remaining commitments.

Speaking during a news channel interaction on Thursday, the Chief Minister reiterated his government's focus on infrastructure development, public service, and good governance across urban and rural sectors.

Highlighting significant strides in resource security, Sharma stated that Rajasthan is advancing rapidly toward water and energy self-sufficiency under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state has signed four major inter-state water agreements, including the Ramjal Setu Link Project, the Yamuna Water Agreement, and the Kishau and Narmada projects, aimed at securing drinking, agricultural, and industrial water needs. Conservation drives such as the 'Vande Ganga' campaign have also contributed to rising groundwater levels.

In the power sector, the state has transitioned from an electricity importer to a power-surplus state, leading the nation with an installed solar energy capacity of 51.6 GW.

Daytime electricity is currently being provided to farmers across 27 districts, while battery storage projects totalling 6,000 MWh are under development to manage peak demand efficiently.

Addressing employment targets, Sharma detailed a broader roadmap to provide 4 lakh government jobs and generate 6 lakh private sector opportunities.

Over 1.93 lakh public sector appointments have already been completed, with recruitment for 1.18 lakh positions currently underway. Additionally, around 5 lakh private sector employment opportunities have been created alongside skill training for 3 lakh youth.

Emphasising a policy of zero tolerance toward corruption, the Chief Minister noted that strict measures have been taken against administrative misconduct inherited from previous tenures, particularly addressing paper leaks and corruption.

To date, 381 officers and employees have been suspended, and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against roughly 700 others.

Furthermore, to accelerate economic growth, the state hosted the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit', securing ₹35 lakh crore in investment proposals, with projects worth ₹9 lakh crore already moving toward ground implementation.