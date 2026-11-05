Mcewen Exercises Inventus Warrants And Increases Ownership To 12.7%

Prior to the Warrant Exercise, McEwen owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 20,000,000 Common Shares, which, at the time, represented approximately 9% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares of Inventus.

Following the Warrant Exercise, McEwen owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 29,200,000 Common Shares, which represented 12.7% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares of Inventus.

The acquisition of the Common Shares was made by McEwen for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, McEwen may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Common Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments of Inventus (collectively, "Securities") in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to sell or otherwise dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Inventus and other relevant factors.

McEwen's head office is located at 150 King Street West, Suite 2800, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1J9. Inventus' head office is located at 82 Richmond St. East, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1P1.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws will be available under Inventus' profile on SEDAR+ ( ).

ABOUT MCEWEN

McEwen combines growing gold and silver production with a major copper development project and a royalty portfolio across the Americas. McEwen shares trade on the NYSE and TSX under MUX.

McEwen holds a 46.3% interest in McEwen Copper, owner of Los Azules, a large, long-life copper project in San Juan, Argentina. The shovel-ready project completed its Feasibility Study and received approval under Argentina's Large Investment Regime ( RIGI ) in 2025.

McEwen also holds a 1.25% net smelter return royalty on Los Azules and a 27% interest in Paragon Advanced Labs Inc., a publicly listed company deploying PhotonAssayTM technology worldwide.

Chairman and Chief Owner Rob McEwen has personally invested over US$293 million and takes a salary of $1 per year, aligning his interests with shareholders. His goal is to multiply the value of shareholders' investments-and his own-as he did building Goldcorp Inc.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The forward-looking statements and information expressed are as at the date of this news release and are McEwen Inc.'s (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the Company to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, foreign exchange volatility, foreign exchange controls, foreign currency risk, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators, under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by the management of McEwen.