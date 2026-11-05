Kering: Balenciaga Announces The Departure Of Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli

PRESS RELEASE

November 5, 2026

BALENCIAGA ANNOUNCES THE DEPARTURE OF CREATIVE DIRECTOR PIERPAOLO PICCIOLI

Balenciaga announces the departure of Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Gianfranco Gianangeli, President and CEO of Balenciaga, said:“We are deeply grateful for Pierpaolo's contribution to Balenciaga. Through his vision, he reaffirmed the couture origins of the House, bringing his considered approach to craftsmanship, construction and creativity. I would like to sincerely thank him for his dedication, generosity and collaboration.”

Luca de Meo, CEO of Kering, added:“Pierpaolo is an exceptional couturier and creative talent for whom we have the greatest respect. Our ambition is to build on Balenciaga avant garde spirit, honor its remarkable heritage and continue to push creative boundaries, further establishing the House as a powerful and relevant voice.”

The new creative direction of Balenciaga will be announced shortly.

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion.

About Balenciaga

Founded by Cristóbal Balenciaga in San Sebastián in 1917 and established in Paris in 1937, the House of Balenciaga revolutionized Couture with its many innovations to form and technique. Today, it continues to uphold the avant-garde vision of the House through boundary-pushing collections including women's and men's ready-to-wear, Couture, accessories, fragrance, and objets d'art.

Respecting its legacy, the brand continues to redefine luxury via unprecedented interactions with the expanding digital realm, material development, and social responsibility, keeping it at the forefront of modern design for generations to come.

Contacts Kering