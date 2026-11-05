BIC: Disclosure Of Total Number Of Voting Rights And Number Of Shares Forming The Capital As Of 31 October 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of total number of voting rights and

number of shares forming the capital

as of 31 October 2026 Clichy, France – November 05, 2026 Article L 233-8-II of the French“Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French“Autorité des Marchés Financiers”. As of October 31, 2026, the total number of issued shares of Société BIC is 40,861,314 shares, representing:

- 57,533,963 voting rights,

- 56,900,384 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights Contacts

Investor Relations

...

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

...

Apolline Celeyron

Global Communications Director

+33 6 13 63 44 43 ...

Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

...



Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

Full Year 2026 Results February 24, 2027 First Quarter 2027 Net Sales April 28, 2027

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, shavers and hairbrushes, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-ColorTM, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, LuckyTM, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ LoadTM, EZ Reach®, BIC® FlexTM, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit

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BIC_Voting rights_OCT26