WINFARM : Q3 2026 Revenue Up +2.6%.
| In millions of euros,
unaudited
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2026
|Change
|9M 2025
|9M 2026
|Change
|Farming Supplies
|31.2
|31.2
|stable
|96.4
|97.4
|+1.0%
|Farming Production
|3.9
|4.7
|+20.2%
|12.1
|13.6
|+12.5%
|Other 1
|0.9
|1.1
|+15.9%
|2.1
|2.3
|+11.5%
|TOTAL
|36.0
|36.9
|+2.6%
|110.5
|113.3
|+2.5%
In the third quarter of 2026, WINFARM generated consolidated revenue of €36.9m, up +2.6% compared with the third quarter of 2025. This growth reflects the resilience of the Farming Supplies business in a farming environment adversely affected by the summer heatwaves and droughts, combined with the continued strong growth of the Farming Production business. Over the first nine months to the end of September 2026, Group revenue amounted to €113.3m, up +2.5% compared with the same period in 2025.
Over the quarter, sales from the Farming Supplies business (85% of the Group's total revenue) amounted to €31.2m, stable compared with the same period in 2025. Against a backdrop of exceptional weather conditions, lower harvest volumes, particularly for maize, weighed on sales of consumables, while the Seeds and Nutrition ranges maintained favourable momentum, offsetting this decline. The complementary nature of the product ranges marketed by Vital Concept and BTN de Haas helped to mitigate the impact of variations in demand across product families, enabling a favourable sales mix to be maintained over the period. Over the first nine months of the financial year, the Farming Supplies business generated revenue of €97.4m, up +1.0% compared with the same period in 2025.
The Farming Production business (13% of the Group's total revenue) confirmed its growth trajectory, with revenue of €4.7m for the quarter, up +20.2% compared with the same period of the previous financial year. This performance was mainly driven by strong sales growth in Asia (+53% over the quarter), building on the sales momentum recorded since the beginning of the financial year, while business activity in the Middle East continues to be affected by regional geopolitical tensions. Over the first nine months as a whole, revenue came to €13.6m, up +12.5% compared with the same period in 2025.
The Group's“ Other activities”, comprising Farming Advisory and Farming Innovation, recorded revenue of €1.1m for the quarter, up +15.9% compared with the third quarter of 2025. Despite reduced funding budgets allocated to training, Agritech maintained good sales momentum, with quarterly sales up +6%, benefiting from the signing of new contracts and a broadly solid subscription renewal campaign.
2026 outlook
Building on the good sales momentum recorded over the past quarter, and despite a farming environment that remains uncertain, WINFARM confirms its targets for revenue growth and an increase in EBITDA for full-year 2026, together with continued deleveraging.
About WINFARM
Founded in Loudéac in the heart of Brittany in the early 1990s, the WINFARM Group today is the leading
French player in consulting, services and distance selling of global, unique and integrated products and
solutions for the agricultural, livestock, horse and landscape markets, helping them to meet the new
technological, economic, environmental and social challenges of next-generation agriculture.
With a comprehensive catalogue of more than 35,000 references (seeds, hygiene and harvesting products, etc.), two-thirds of which are own-brand products, WINFARM has more than 45,000 customers in Belgium and the Netherlands.
For more information about the company, visit
Contacts:
| WINFARM
...
|SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
| Investor Relations
Benjamin Lehari
+33 (0)6 07 30 93 72
...
1 Revenue from consulting and training services, marketed under the Agritech brand, and from the operation of the Bel-Orient pilot farm and Au Pré!
Attachment
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WINFARM_PR_Q3_2026_revenue_EN
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