Therapist To The Stars Reveals 16 Rules To Stop Your Mind Sabotaging You

Marisa Peer's new book, Your Mind Your Rules

Therapist Marisa Peer explains why your mind does exactly what it thinks you want, and how to give it better orders. Out in the US November 17.

- Marisa PeerLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Your mind is following orders, and most of us have spent years giving it the wrong ones. That's the message from Marisa Peer, the therapist Hollywood A-listers, royalty, Olympic athletes and billionaire CEOs have turned to for more than 30 years.“Your mind does exactly what it thinks you want, and it believes every word you say about yourself,” says Marisa.“If you keep telling it you're exhausted, useless at interviews or hopeless with money, it will work very hard to prove you right. The good news is it will work just as hard for you once you change the instructions.”Her new book, Your Mind, Your Rules, is published in the US on November 17, 2026, by FlightStory Books, Steven Bartlett's imprint, with Ebury and Penguin Random House. Its aim is to give readers the results of years of therapy without years in the therapist's chair, by teaching them how the mind really works and how to make it work for them.“Nobody is ever handed a manual for their own mind,” Marisa says.“I wanted to write one, in plain language, with tools people can use the same day.”The book is built around 16“mind rules” she developed with clients, one per chapter. Each ends with four steps: become aware of the rule, reframe it, reprogramme it with better words, then follow through with better actions.It starts with a 22-question self-assessment that scores readers on self-worth, change, health and relationships, revealing the limiting beliefs running their lives.Chapter One, Make Your Mind Work for You, shows how the same stressful morning can end in disaster or triumph depending on what you tell yourself in the car. Readers write their own go-to affirmations and learn to reframe chores, so a challenging boss can become a reminder that they see potential in you.Chapter Two, Be Aware of Your Blueprint, explains why every thought acts as a blueprint the mind works to build. Chapter Three, Find Your Force, tackles labels.“When you label yourself, you limit yourself,” says Marisa.“Call yourself forgetful and clumsy and your mind will make sure you stay that way.” Readers swap“fear” for“excitement”,“scared” for“safe” and“anxious” for“comfortable”.Later chapters cover being present, doing less to achieve more, rewriting your story, training your success mindset and embracing change. The book explains that the brain is highly patterned and that, using RTT, you can change any patterns of thought and behaviour permanently, so your brain no longer acts from old, outdated information.The book is full of stories from her consulting room. Matt, a city trader, was dumped after every first date until he traced his anxiety back to parents who constantly asked what was wrong with him. A year after one session, he'd been promoted and was dating happily.Marisa has lived her own rules. After being run over by a car on London's Portobello Road in 2022, she was told she wouldn't walk for six months. She was in a walking boot within six weeks and flew to Dubai to give a speech that same week - wearing her heels!Marisa is the creator of Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT), which combines hypnotherapy, cognitive behavioural therapy and neuroscience, and has trained more than 10,000 practitioners worldwide.She has spoken at TEDx, the Royal Society of Medicine, Google and Mindvalley. She hypnotised Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO podcast, has appeared on TV, and hosts the Your Mind, Your Rules podcast. She also founded the“I Am Enough” movement, which is in schools all over the world.Her previous bestsellers include I Am Enough, whose mantra so many readers have tattooed on their skin that the new book closes with their photographs.Neuroscientist Dr Tara Swart says her method“combines the best of evidence-based therapies into one life-changing method.”Your Mind, Your Rules by Marisa Peer is published in hardcover in the US on November 17, 2026, priced at $37.99 (ISBN 978-1-84604-873-9). Marisa is available for interviews, bylined articles and broadcast. Review copies are available on request.

Carol Driver PR



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Therapist to the Stars Reveals 16 Rules to Stop Your Mind Sabotaging You News Provided By Driver Media November 05, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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