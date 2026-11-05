Global Peter Drucker Forum 2026 Brings Together 720 Participants From 53 Countries To Rethink Innovation And Leadership

The Global Peter Drucker Forum brings together business executives, management thinkers, academics, entrepreneurs, and emerging leaders to address global challenges

The Global Peter Drucker Forum 2026 welcomes participants from 53 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Austria, for two days of international dialogue on management and innovation.

More than 720 participants from 53 countries to explore“Next Gen Innovation: When Everything Depends on Ingenuity.”

Global Peter Drucker Forum 2026 focussed on“Next Gen Innovation: When Everything Depends on Ingenuity". Global audiences can follow leadership insights online

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 18th Global Peter Drucker Forum at Vienna's historic Hofburg Palace, brings together approximately 720 registered participants from 53 countries to explore how human ingenuity, innovation, and new approaches to management can shape the future of business and society.Under the theme“Next Gen Innovation: When Everything Depends on Ingenuity,” the two-day conference, November 4–5, brings together business executives, management thinkers, academics, entrepreneurs, and emerging leaders to address one of today's most pressing questions: How can organizations unlock human ingenuity to create lasting economic and societal value?The Forum features approximately 135 speakers and session chairs across 37 sessions, offering perspectives on artificial intelligence, organizational transformation, entrepreneurship, leadership, and the future of innovation.Among the featured speakers are Linda Hill and Amy Edmondson of Harvard Business School, Rita McGrath of Columbia Business School, Bill Anderson, CEO of Bayer, Johnny C. Taylor Jr., President and CEO of SHRM, and leading executives and thinkers from across Europe and beyond.A Global Gathering Reflecting the Future of LeadershipWith registrations exceeding 700, the Forum demonstrates the international interest in addressing the challenges of modern management.Participants represent 53 countries across multiple continents. Nearly one-third come from Austria, followed by Germany (13%), the United States (10%), France (approximately 6%), and the United Kingdom (approximately 6%).Overall, approximately two-thirds of registrations come from Europe, followed by the United States (10%), Asia (8%), and Africa (2%), with additional participation from other regions.The conference also reflects an important generational shift. More than two-thirds of participants belong to Generation X, Millennials (Generation Y), and Generation Z, highlighting the growing role of newer generations in shaping management thinking and organizational change.Leading universities have nominated outstanding students to participate, while approximately 20 finalists of the international Drucker Challenge Essay Contest have traveled to Austria from across the world.Their presence brings emerging perspectives into conversations traditionally led by established executives and scholars, reinforcing the Forum's commitment to connecting generations of leaders.Join the Conversation: Free Global Access to Drucker Forum LIVEWhile the Forum convenes in Vienna, audiences worldwide can still participate virtually through Drucker Forum LIVE, a free broadcast offering selected highlights and brief insights into the world of management and leadership.The Forum's opening and closing sessions will be streamed live on YouTube, providing access to discussions on innovation, leadership, and the future of organizations.In addition, red-carpet interviews will feature speakers, thought leaders, Drucker Challenge winners, and participants sharing perspectives and practical takeaways from the conference.Selected interviews will be streamed or published throughout the two days, allowing audiences to discover ideas from global management leaders without traveling to Vienna.How to follow the Forum for free:.Live opening and closing sessions: Drucker Forum YouTube Live.Speaker interviews and conference highlights: Drucker Forum YouTube Videos.Updates, perspectives, and conversations: Global Peter Drucker Forum on LinkedInSave the Date: Global Peter Drucker Forum 2027The Global Peter Drucker Forum will return to Vienna on November 3–4, 2027, continuing its tradition of bringing together global business leaders, management thinkers, academics, and emerging talent to explore the future of management and leadership.For updates and announcements about the 2027 Forum, visit .About the Global Peter Drucker ForumThe Global Peter Drucker Forum is an annual international management conference held in Vienna, the birthplace of Peter F. Drucker, widely regarded as a pioneer of modern management thinking.Established in 2009, the Forum brings together business leaders, scholars, policymakers, and emerging talents to advance thinking and practice in management, leadership, and innovation.

Yavnika Khanna

Global Peter Drucker Forum

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Opening Panel at the Global Peter Drucker Forum 2026

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Global Peter Drucker Forum 2026 Brings Together 720 Participants from 53 Countries to Rethink Innovation and Leadership News Provided By Global Peter Drucker Forum November 05, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education



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