The Villari Firm, PLLC Named To The 2027 Edition Of Best Law Firms

Best Law Firms 2027

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Villari Firm, PLLC, a Philadelphia law firm representing people harmed by medical malpractice, birth injuries, and serious accidents, has been selected for inclusion in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms. The recognition places the firm among a small group of practices identified by Best Lawyers as leaders in their practice areas and regions.

Now in its 17th edition, Best Law Firms is independently produced by Best Lawyers and is widely regarded as a benchmark for quality in the legal profession. This year's rankings were built on an extensive research process that included more than 110,000 client references, surveys of 70,000 peer lawyers, and over 1,000 interviews with firm leaders. Only about 3.8 percent of law firms across the country earned a place in the publication.

For The Villari Firm, the distinction reflects the work of founding attorney Heidi G. Villari and her team on behalf of injured clients and grieving families. Heidi has practiced law since 1998 and is licensed in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Her practice focuses on medical malpractice, birth injury, catastrophic injury, construction accidents, product liability, premises liability, and wrongful death claims. The firm has recovered more than $190 million for clients through verdicts and settlements.

The firm's selection follows Heidi's individual recognition in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for Construction Law and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. She has also been named to Super Lawyers lists, including the Top 50 Women in Pennsylvania and the Top 100 in Philadelphia, and holds an Avvo rating of 10.0.

The Villari Firm approaches every case with trial in mind. Investigation starts early, qualified medical and technical experts are brought in at the outset, and each matter is prepared as though it will be presented to a jury. That approach has produced significant outcomes in cases involving brain injuries to newborns, failures to diagnose, surgical errors, and catastrophic accidents, including a $20 million settlement in a birth injury case and an $8 million verdict in a helicopter crash case.

Clients often come to the firm during the most difficult period of their lives, after a preventable medical error or accident has changed their health, their finances, and their family's future. The firm's work centers on getting those clients clear answers about what happened and pursuing full compensation for both present and long-term needs, from ongoing medical care to lost income.

The Villari Firm, PLLC represents clients in Philadelphia and communities throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Consultations are free, and the firm handles injury and malpractice cases on a contingency fee basis.

To learn more about The Villari Firm, PLLC, call 215-372-8889 or visit thevillarifirm.

MileMark

MileMark Legal Marketing

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The Villari Firm, PLLC Named to the 2027 Edition of Best Law Firms News Provided By MileMark Legal Marketing November 05, 2026, 16:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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