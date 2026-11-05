New Novel“The Messenger” By Jason King Examines Faith And Purpose In An Epic Supernatural Showdown

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh from the creative mind of Jason King,“The Messenger” merges high-stakes adventure with a deep spiritual undertone, delivering an enthralling blend of supernatural action and profound introspection. Captivating from start to finish, the story is an electrifying exploration of faith, danger, and the unseen forces shaping our world.Set against a backdrop of mortal peril and celestial intrigue,“The Messenger” follows a struggling businessman who stumbles upon a monumental truth-angels exist, and the battle between good and evil is far closer than anyone dares to imagine. After encountering a colossal angel, he is thrust into a cosmic conflict where his disbelief in the spiritual realm becomes his greatest liability. With the lives of his family hanging in the balance, he must reconcile his skepticism and summon the courage to fight, facing the terrifying question of what truly lies beyond the veil of the visible world.At 390 pages, the novel is steeped in action and rich storytelling, blending moments of suspense with thought-provoking spiritual themes. Drawing on his incredible life experiences as a U.S. Army officer, a ranch hand in the Canadian Rockies, a consultant in Aerospace and Defense, and a devoted family man, Jason King brings authenticity, depth, and vivid imagery to every line. King crafts a narrative that is both earnest and action-packed, captured in a style that will appeal to fans of both supernatural thrillers and spiritual journeys."What if the things you always believed were impossible are real-and what if they've been watching you all along?" King asks, challenging readers to grapple with this central, even existential dilemma.Through masterfully drawn characters, relentless pacing, and an awe-inspiring look at spiritual warfare,“The Messenger” invites readers to contemplate the nature of faith, skepticism, and the unseen forces that influence our lives. Perfect for those who love supernatural thrillers, spiritual reflections, and action-filled narratives, the novel's powerful messaging and riveting plot shine a light on the battles of good and evil, the grand scope of spirituality, and the often-harrowing trials of belief.“The Messenger” (ISBN: 9781970844320) is available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $19.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Purchase the book on Amazon.From the Back Cover:When a struggling businessman encounters a massive angel, he discovers that the world is far more dangerous-and far stranger-than he ever imagined.Suddenly drawn into a mortal conflict between forces he cannot comprehend, he finds himself facing a threat that could cost him not only his life, but the lives of everyone he loves.There's just one problem.His family doesn't believe in angels.Neither did he.Now, with danger closing in and the fate of his family hanging in the balance, he must confront an impossible question: What if the things he always believed were impossible are real-and what if they have been watching him all along?About the Author:A husband, father, and grandfather, Jason King lives in the Midwest with his wife, surrounded by their children, grandchildren, two cats, and a dog.His life experiences have taken him far beyond the ordinary. He served as a U.S. Army officer with the 4th Infantry Division in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Bronze Star. Later, he lived and worked on a ranch in British Columbia, where he broke and trained riding and pack horses, operated a sawmill, fell timber, and ran a trapline deep in the Canadian Rockies.He earned a bachelor's degree in business management and spent years working in industry. During that time, he returned to college, where a writing professor helped him discover a talent he had not fully recognized. His work went on to win first place at the Midwest Writers Conference.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the“best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit

Michelle VanSledright

Manhattan Book Group

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New Novel“The Messenger” by Jason King Examines Faith and Purpose in an Epic Supernatural Showdown News Provided By MindStir Media LLC November 05, 2026, 16:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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