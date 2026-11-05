Beyond Spots & Dots Spreads Holiday Cheer At Old Economy Village's Festival Of Trees

Pittsburgh advertising agency supports local holiday tradition through sponsorship and volunteer efforts

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beyond Spots & Dots, a full-service advertising agency headquartered in Pittsburgh, is spreading holiday cheer and supporting its local community through participation in Old Economy Village's annual Festival of Trees in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. The agency is sponsoring a Christmas tree and volunteering its team's time to help bring this beloved holiday tradition to life, while encouraging other local businesses and community members to get involved.As part of its sponsorship, Beyond Spots & Dots will decorate a Christmas tree featuring the agency's signature colors, branding, and creative touches. In addition to contributing a festive display, team members will volunteer their time to assist with holiday preparations at the historic Village. This initiative reflects the agency's ongoing commitment to community involvement, supporting local organizations, and making a positive impact in the communities it serves."At Beyond Spots & Dots, we believe that being part of a community means finding meaningful ways to give back," said Melanie Querry, Owner and Founder of Beyond Spots & Dots. "The Festival of Trees is a wonderful opportunity to come together, celebrate the holidays, and support a local landmark. We're proud to contribute our time and creativity to this year's celebration, and we hope to inspire other businesses and individuals to get involved and make a difference in their own communities."Each year, Old Economy Village's Festival of Trees transforms the historic site into a festive holiday destination featuring beautifully decorated Christmas trees, imaginative seasonal displays, and holiday traditions for visitors of all ages. The event brings together local businesses, nonprofit organizations, families, and volunteers to celebrate the season while helping raise awareness and support for one of Beaver County's treasured historic landmarks.Beyond Spots & Dots encourages businesses, organizations, and individuals throughout the Pittsburgh and Beaver County communities to participate in this year's festivities. Opportunities include sponsoring and decorating a Christmas tree, volunteering to assist with event preparations, or sponsoring one of the Village's historic taxidermy animals as part of a unique holiday display. Participation opportunities are available through November 20, with the Festival of Trees officially opening to the public on November 21, 2026.For more information about volunteering, sponsorship opportunities, and the Festival of Trees, visitAbout Beyond Spots & DotsEstablished in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is an award-winning, full-service marketing and advertising agency with offices in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH, and Baltimore, MD. The agency specializes in developing strategic, creative, and results-driven marketing solutions that help businesses build brand awareness, reach target audiences, and increase market share. Its comprehensive range of services includes advertising, marketing strategy, public relations, branding, digital advertising, programmatic media, social media marketing, website development, search engine optimization (SEO), traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, and video production. By combining creative thinking, strategic planning, and innovative marketing technologies, Beyond Spots & Dots helps clients increase their visibility and strengthen their competitive position. The agency is also a nationally certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To learn more about the agency's services and how it can help your business increase its share of voice, visit beyondspotsanddots.

Lauren Fritz

Beyond Spots & Dots

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Beyond Spots & Dots Spreads Holiday Cheer at Old Economy Village's Festival of Trees News Provided By Beyond Spots & Dots November 05, 2026, 16:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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