Olde Golden Holidays Returns With A Month Of Festive Events And Holiday Traditions

Olde Golden Holidays brings the community together throughout December with free, family-friendly celebrations, a Hallmark holiday vibe and plenty of reasons to shop, dine and revel in the charming town, 15 miles west of Denver.

Golden, Colorado offers holiday celebrations filled with small town charm and family fun

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- There's something especially magical about the holidays in Golden, Colorado. Historic Washington Avenue and downtown glow with festive decorations, 45,000 lights sparkle along Clear Creek and shops and restaurants welcome visitors with the kind of small-town hospitality that makes a holiday outing feel like a tradition in the making.Olde Golden Holidays brings the community together throughout December with free, family-friendly celebrations, a Hallmark holiday vibe and plenty of reasons to shop, dine and revel in the charming town, 15 miles west of Denver in the picturesque foothills.The season kicks off on November 21 at The Golden Hotel when local radio station KOSI 101 officially flips the switch to convert its programming to be entirely holiday music, 24/7. Sing along with your favorite Christmas carols, enjoy a Christmas cocktail and get into the holiday spirit on Bridgewater's patio, overlooking postcard perfect Clear Creek. Afterwards, hang around Golden and enjoy special discounts at shops and restaurants all across the city for a special after hours holiday event.Starting November 24, you can get your holiday cheer on at Miracle at The Eddy, a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar at The Eddy Taproom & Hotel. With kitschy holiday decor, professionally-developed cocktails, and the nostalgic energy of the ultimate holiday party, Miracle at The Eddy is sure to get even the grouchiest grinch in the holiday spirit.The fun continues with Golden's Small Business Saturday celebration on November 28. Throughout Golden, you'll find locally owned shops offering everything from outdoor gear and Colorado-inspired gifts to art, jewelry, home décor and fashion. A great example is the nearby Foothills Art Center for the 51st Annual Holiday Art Market where you can shop for one-of-a-kind artisan crafted gifts from Colorado artists.Beginning Friday, December 4, Golden's Clear Creek corridor, Golden History Park and downtown district will be illuminated with the city's impressive 45,000-light holiday display. The annual lights display magically transforms Golden into a winter wonderland.On Saturday, Dec. 12, the Olde Golden Holiday Parade brings more holiday magic to Washington Avenue. The beloved community tradition features festive floats, marching bands, Victorian carolers, holiday characters, horses, dogs, antique cars, fire trucks and, of course, Santa..Then on Saturday, Dec. 19, Jingle on the Avenue offers another chance for families to celebrate the season in Golden. The free event brings holiday characters, festive entertainment and family-friendly activities to the heart of town at Parfet Park near 10th and Washington Avenue.Why not make a night - or weekend - of it with a special stay in one of Golden's hotels or historic inns. Whether you're looking for a romantic holiday getaway or fun family memories, Golden's hotels have several packages to consider.Mark your calendar for a holiday season in Golden. For a complete calendar of holiday events, activities and special happenings throughout Golden, visit or .Help keep the small-town experience thriving by supporting locally owned shops, restaurants and outfitters, a huge part of what gives Golden its charm. The city offers free two-hour parking in many areas with registration, convenient garages and free shuttles.####About Visit Golden: Visit Golden is the tourism and visitor marketing program for the City of Golden, Colo. The program promotes sustainable visitation and community vitality through thoughtful initiatives that support local business and highlight Golden's unique charm. More info: visitgolden.

Joy Meadows

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Olde Golden Holidays Returns with a Month of Festive Events and Holiday Traditions News Provided By Meadows PR November 05, 2026, 16:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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