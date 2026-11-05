Adriana Aristizabal Launches The Courage To Ascendtm, A Global Leadership Speaking Platform

Adriana Aristizabal, Founder, The Courage to AscendTM | International Keynote Speaker

Adriana Aristizabal climbing Lobuche Peak in the Everest region of the Himalayas, Nepal.

From Colombia's war frontlines to the Himalayas, Aristizabal shares lessons on courage, leadership and reinvention on global stages in English and Spanish.

- Founder, The Courage to AscendTM | International Keynote SpeakerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iVoice Communications today announced the launch of The Courage to AscendTM, the keynote speaking practice of its founder and CEO, Adriana Aristizábal. Event organizers can now book her through two new websites: couragetoascend for English-speaking audiences and adrianaaristizabal for Spanish-speaking audiences.From 1998 to 2004, Aristizabal was a television journalist and war correspondent for RCN Televisión in Colombia, covering the conflict from the frontlines. After threats against her life, she rebuilt her future in the United States. She served as Consul of Colombia in New York from 2004 to 2013 and founded iVoice Communications in 2014. In June 2026, as a high-altitude mountaineer, she summited Lobuche Peak in the Everest region of the Himalayas.“Courage is not the absence of fear. It is the ability to keep moving forward with it,” said Aristizabal.“My journey to Nepal this year, and my encounter with the Himalayas, transformed me deeply. There, in one of the most remote places on Earth, I felt a calling to share my story to help others face fear and uncertainty. In a time shaped by wars, artificial intelligence and social crises, I believe my story can help people find answers and learn practical tools to keep moving forward.”The practice offers three keynotes, each adapted to the audience, sector and moment:.The Courage to AscendTM - leadership, fear and resilience under pressure.Leading Through Uncertainty - lessons from war zones, boardrooms and the world's highest mountains, for organizations going through change.The Power of Reinvention - turning adversity into opportunityAt the heart of her message is her philosophy, Five Steps. Five Breaths: high on the mountain, the summit is too far away to think about, so you focus on the next few steps and the breath that makes them possible.Aristizabal has spoken at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), Columbia University, Liberty Mutual, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), The City University of New York and the International Conference on Mine Action in Baku, Azerbaijan. She is the author of Caught in the Storm of War: Memoirs of a War Reporter (York House Press, 2017) and serves on the boards of Roots of Peace and SHE IS Foundation. She is executive producer of the documentary Inside the Fire: Women on the Frontline (Diosas de carne y hueso: reporteras de guerra in Spanish), now in post-production by Yerbabuena Films.Keynotes are available in English or Spanish, in person or virtually, for leadership summits, annual conferences, employee resource groups, Women's History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month events, and universities.ABOUT IVOICE COMMUNICATIONSFounded in New York in 2014 by Adriana Aristizabal and Rene Mandeville, iVoice Communications helps organizations be heard, trusted and remembered across cultures. The firm advises Fortune 500 companies, Broadway productions, governments, cultural institutions, tourism destinations and global nonprofits in the United States, Europe and Latin America, including New York City Tourism + Conventions. iVoice combines strategic communications, public affairs, reputation and crisis leadership, executive positioning and multicultural engagement, with deep expertise in the U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets, to turn complex moments into lasting impact. Learn more at ivoice

Rene Mandeville

iVoice Communications, Inc.

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Adriana Aristizabal launches The Courage to AscendTM, a Global Leadership Speaking Platform News Provided By iVoice Communications, Inc. November 05, 2026, 16:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Insurance Industry, World & Regional



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