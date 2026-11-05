Dr. Okah“Justin” Anyokwu Highlights Men's Mental Health This November

Dr. Okah“Justin” Anyokwu and Avant Interventional Psychiatry are highlighting men's mental health this November, encouraging men to check in with themselves, talk to someone they trust, and reach out for support.

Avant Interventional Psychiatry's medical director shares how men and their loved ones can start a conversation about mental health during Movember.

- Dr. Okah“Justin” Anyokwu

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ATLANTA, GA, November 5, 2026 - During Movember, Dr. Okah“Justin” Anyokwu, a board-certified psychiatrist and the founder and medical director of Avant Interventional Psychiatry, is encouraging men across Georgia to make mental health part of their regular health conversations. His message this November is simple. If stress, changes in mood or sleep, or something else has been weighing on you, it's worth talking about.

“Sometimes the hardest part is finding the words to tell someone how you're really doing,” said Dr. Anyokwu.“You can start with something as simple as, 'I haven't felt like myself lately.' That's enough to start a conversation, whether it's with someone you trust or with a healthcare provider.”

Dr. Anyokwu also encourages friends and family members to check in with the men in their lives. Find a private moment, ask how they've been doing lately, and give them time to answer. If they share something difficult, listen and ask what kind of support would feel helpful. A call or text a few days later can keep the conversation going.

Men who want to talk with a mental health professional can request an appointment with Avant Interventional Psychiatry. The practice offers psychiatric evaluations, therapy, medication management, and telepsychiatry. In-person appointments are available in Austell, East Cobb, Fayetteville, and Kennestone. To learn more or request an appointment, visit avantpsychiatry or email....

About Avant Interventional Psychiatry

Founded by Dr. Okah“Justin” Anyokwu, Avant Interventional Psychiatry is a Georgia-based mental health practice serving children, adolescents, and adults. The practice provides psychiatric evaluations, medication management, therapy, telepsychiatry, and specialized interventional psychiatric services.

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Justin Anyokwu

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Dr. Okah“Justin” Anyokwu Highlights Men's Mental Health This November News Provided By AVANT INTERVENTIONAL PSYCHIATRY November 05, 2026, 16:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights



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