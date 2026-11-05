Texas State Historical Association Announces Sponsorship Of Barry Corbin's Texas History

Barry Corbin and TSHA are working together to share Texas history!

Emmy-nominated actor and Lamesa native launches a new online series on Texas history, with support from the state's oldest learned society

- Barry CorbinAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) today announced its sponsorship of Barry Corbin's Texas History, a new online series hosted by actor Barry Corbin, currently featured on YouTube and Facebook. The first episode is now available at youtube/@CorbinsTexasHistory.The series brings Corbin's storytelling to the real history of Texas. A native of the ranching and cotton town of Lamesa, Corbin has spent more than six decades bringing the West to life on screen.Corbin will also appear on Texas Talks, TSHA's webinar series, for an hour-long conversation with Texas State Historian Dr. Richard McCaslin. The two will discuss Corbin's career, his interest in Texas history, and his new series.About Barry Corbin:Barry Corbin was born on Oct. 16, 1940, in Lamesa, Texas, and spent summers on his grandfather's land, where he learned to ride. Over more than 60 years as an actor, he has earned more than 220 film and television credits and Primetime Emmy nominations for his work on Northern Exposure. His best-known roles include Roscoe Brown in Lonesome Dove (1989), Maurice Minnifield in Northern Exposure, and Uncle Ellis in No Country for Old Men (2007). Learn more at barrycorbin.About the Texas State Historical Association:Founded in 1897, the Texas State Historical Association is the oldest learned society in Texas and an independent nonprofit dedicated to the study, teaching, and preservation of Texas history. TSHA publishes the Handbook of Texas, the free online encyclopedia of Texas history; the Texas Almanac, the official state book of Texas; and the Southwestern Historical Quarterly, its scholarly journal. Through TSHA Press, it also publishes books on Texas history. TSHA's education programs include Texas History Day, the Junior Historians of Texas, and the Walter Prescott Webb Historical Society. Learn more and become a member at TSHAonline.

Raymond DeVuono

Texas State Historical Association

+1 214-762-5389

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Texas State Historical Association Announces Sponsorship of Barry Corbin's Texas History News Provided By Texas State Historical Association November 05, 2026, 16:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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